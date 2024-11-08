How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Friday, November 8
Published 9:54 am Friday, November 8, 2024
Seven games on Friday’s college basketball schedule feature an SEC team, including the matchup between the Georgia State Panthers and the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Today’s SEC Games
Grambling Tigers at No. 24 Ole Miss Rebels
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
South Carolina State Bulldogs at South Carolina Gamecocks
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Georgia State Panthers at Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Howard Bison at Missouri Tigers
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Arkansas State Red Wolves at No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Houston Christian Huskies at No. 19 Texas Longhorns
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Email newsletter signup
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.