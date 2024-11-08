How to Pick the Predators vs. Utah Hockey Club Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – November 9 Published 4:50 pm Friday, November 8, 2024

Before the puck drops at 8:00 PM ET in Saturday’s game between the Nashville Predators and the Utah Hockey Club, here are the best bets you should be considering, whether you’re looking to make a single wager or have your eyes set on putting together a parlay.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Predators vs. Utah Hockey Club Picks

Email newsletter signup

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Total Pick

Pick OU: Under 6.5 (model projecting 6.1 goals)

Six Nashville games this season have gone over Saturday’s total of 6.5 goals.

So far this season, six games Utah has played finished with more than 6.5 goals.

These two teams combine for 5.3 goals per game, 1.21 less than the over/under set for this contest.

These two teams are conceding a combined 6.9 goals per game, 0.4 more than this contest’s over/under.

Bet on the total at BetMGM today!

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -163

The Predators have won 44.4% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (4-5).

When playing with moneyline odds of -163 or shorter, Nashville has put together a 2-2 record (winning 50.0% of its games).

Based on the moneyline in this game, the Predators’ implied win probability is 62.0%.

Utah Hockey Club Moneyline: +137

In Utah’s eight games playing as the underdog on the moneyline this season, it has three wins.

When the Utah Hockey Club’s moneyline odds are +137 or longer, they have won a single game in three opportunities.

Utah’s implied probability to win this matchup is 42.2% based on the moneyline.

Place your moneyline bet at BetMGM now!

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Utah 4, Nashville 3

Predators Points Leaders

A leading offensive player this season for Nashville, Filip Forsberg has recorded 11 points.

Having scored three goals and adding seven assists, Ryan O’Reilly is excelling for Nashville through 14 games.

Roman Josi has created eight points for Nashville in 14 games this season, scoring on 1.7% of his shots and recording one goal and seven assists.

Juuse Saros (3-7-1) has a 2.8 goals against average and a save percentage of .904 for Nashville.

Utah Hockey Club Points Leaders

Clayton Keller is a top offensive contributor for his team with 13 points (0.9 per game). He has totaled six goals and seven assists in 14 games (playing 19:32 per game).

Utah’s Dylan Guenther has racked up 12 total points (0.9 per game), with seven goals and five assists.

Utah’s Nick Schmaltz has 12 points, courtesy of zero goals (15th on team) and 12 assists (first).

Connor Ingram has a record of 6-2-3 in 11 games this season, conceding 36 goals (3.4 goals against average) with 264 saves and an .880 save percentage, 54th in the league.

Predators’ Schedule

Looking for officially licensed NHL gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 11/4/2024 Kings L 3-0 Home -142 11/6/2024 Capitals L 3-2 Away +102 11/7/2024 Panthers L 6-2 Away +184 11/9/2024 Utah Hockey Club – Home -163 11/11/2024 Avalanche – Away – 11/14/2024 Oilers – Away – 11/15/2024 Flames – Away –

Utah Hockey Club’s Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 11/2/2024 Golden Knights L 4-3 Away +143 11/5/2024 Jets L 3-0 Away +188 11/7/2024 Blues W 4-2 Away -114 11/9/2024 Predators – Away +137 11/13/2024 Hurricanes – Home – 11/15/2024 Golden Knights – Home – 11/18/2024 Capitals – Home –

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Nashville vs. Utah Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024

Saturday, November 9, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.