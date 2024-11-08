College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, November 9 Published 9:48 pm Friday, November 8, 2024

The Saturday college basketball schedule in the SEC has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket. Among those games is the Auburn Tigers taking on the Houston Cougars, and we have picks against the spread available for you right here.

SEC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Tennessee -1.5 vs. Louisville

Matchup: Tennessee Volunteers at Louisville Cardinals

Tennessee Volunteers at Louisville Cardinals Projected Favorite & Spread: Tennessee by 10.4 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Tennessee by 10.4 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Tennessee -1.5

Tennessee -1.5 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: November 9

November 9 TV Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Bucknell +23.5 vs. Kentucky

Matchup: Bucknell Bison at Kentucky Wildcats

Bucknell Bison at Kentucky Wildcats Projected Favorite & Spread: Bucknell by 2 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Bucknell by 2 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Kentucky -23.5

Kentucky -23.5 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: November 9

November 9 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Pick: Arkansas +1.5 vs. Baylor

Matchup: Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Baylor Bears

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Baylor Bears Projected Favorite & Spread: Arkansas by 35.9 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Arkansas by 35.9 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Baylor -1.5

Baylor -1.5 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: November 9

November 9 TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Auburn +4.5 vs. Houston

Matchup: Auburn Tigers vs. Houston Cougars

Auburn Tigers vs. Houston Cougars Projected Favorite & Spread: Auburn by 31 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Auburn by 31 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Houston -4.5

Houston -4.5 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Date: November 9

November 9 TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

