Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Panthers on November 7? Published 12:53 am Thursday, November 7, 2024

Should you wager on Gustav Nyquist to score a goal when the Nashville Predators and the Florida Panthers meet up on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Nyquist stats and insights

In four of 13 games this season, Nyquist has scored — but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Panthers yet this season.

Nyquist has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 26.7% of them.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 41 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Panthers have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 26.3 hits and 11.8 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/6/2024 Capitals 0 0 0 14:35 Away L 3-2 11/4/2024 Kings 0 0 0 19:37 Home L 3-0 11/2/2024 Avalanche 2 1 1 15:53 Home W 5-2 10/31/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 16:56 Home L 5-1 10/28/2024 Lightning 1 1 0 19:21 Away L 3-2 OT 10/26/2024 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:49 Home W 4-3 OT 10/25/2024 Blackhawks 2 1 1 14:55 Away W 3-2 10/22/2024 Bruins 1 1 0 14:50 Home W 4-0 10/19/2024 Red Wings 1 0 1 17:48 Home L 5-2 10/17/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 18:26 Home L 4-2

Predators vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 7, 2024

Thursday, November 7, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

