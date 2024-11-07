Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Panthers on November 7? Published 12:53 am Thursday, November 7, 2024

Can we expect Filip Forsberg lighting the lamp when the Nashville Predators play the Florida Panthers at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Panthers?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Forsberg stats and insights

In six of 13 games this season, Forsberg has scored — but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Panthers yet this season.

Forsberg has picked up two goals and two assists on the power play.

Forsberg’s shooting percentage is 10.7%, and he averages 4.3 shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 41 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Panthers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 26.3 hits and 11.8 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Forsberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/6/2024 Capitals 0 0 0 16:47 Away L 3-2 11/4/2024 Kings 0 0 0 18:15 Home L 3-0 11/2/2024 Avalanche 1 1 0 18:00 Home W 5-2 10/31/2024 Oilers 1 1 0 20:07 Home L 5-1 10/28/2024 Lightning 0 0 0 20:00 Away L 3-2 OT 10/26/2024 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 18:28 Home W 4-3 OT 10/25/2024 Blackhawks 1 1 0 19:10 Away W 3-2 10/22/2024 Bruins 1 0 1 17:04 Home W 4-0 10/19/2024 Red Wings 1 0 1 19:54 Home L 5-2 10/17/2024 Oilers 1 1 0 20:48 Home L 4-2

Predators vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 7, 2024

Thursday, November 7, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.