Warriors vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Wednesday, Nov. 20 Published 6:19 am Thursday, November 7, 2024

The Golden State Warriors (7-1) go head to head with the Atlanta Hawks (4-5) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 20, 2024. The matchup airs on NBCS-BA and FDSSE.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Warriors vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Date: Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: NBCS-BA and FDSSE

NBCS-BA and FDSSE Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Chase Center Favorite: –

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Warriors vs. Hawks 2024-25 Stats

Warriors Hawks 121.1 Points Avg. 115.9 105.3 Points Allowed Avg. 121.2 47.5% Field Goal % 46.5% 39.3% Three Point % 34.7%

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Warriors’ Top Players

Buddy Hield contributes 21.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Warriors.

Stephen Curry adds 21.2 points, 7.0 assists and 5.2 rebounds a game, and Kevon Looney contributes with 5.5 points, 1.6 assists and 8.4 rebounds per outing.

Among active players, the Warriors are led by Hield from beyond the arc. He hits 4.6 shots from deep per game.

Golden State’s blocks tend to come from Draymond Green, who collects 1.3 per game. Curry is a primary source of steals for Golden State, averaging 2.0 steals an outing.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Hawks’ Top Players

The Hawks go-to guy, Trae Young, leads active Hawks players in both scoring (23.8 points per game) and assists (10.9 assists per game).

Jalen Johnson has per-game averages of 18.9 points, 5.3 assists and 10.6 rebounds this season.

Young averages 2.9 made threes per game.

The Hawks’ defensive effort gets a boost from Dyson Daniels’ 2.4 steals and Johnson’s 0.9 blocks per game.

Warriors Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 11/8 Cavaliers – Away – 11/10 Thunder – Away – 11/12 Mavericks – Home – 11/15 Grizzlies – Home – 11/18 Clippers – Away – 11/20 Hawks – Home – 11/22 Pelicans – Away – 11/23 Spurs – Away – 11/25 Nets – Home – 11/27 Thunder – Home – 11/30 Suns – Away –

Go see the Warriors or Hawks in person this season – get tickets now at StubHub.

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 11/9 Bulls – Home – 11/12 Celtics – Away – 11/15 Wizards – Home – 11/17 Trail Blazers – Away – 11/18 Kings – Away – 11/20 Warriors – Away – 11/22 Bulls – Away – 11/25 Mavericks – Home – 11/27 Cavaliers – Away – 11/29 Cavaliers – Home – 11/30 Hornets – Away –

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.