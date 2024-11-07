Value Depot opens at Village Center Mall Published 8:38 am Thursday, November 7, 2024

The Village Center Mall is the location of a new, locally owned business offering groceries and sporting goods to the folks in Harlan. Value Depot opened for business with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, Nov. 1, at the former Sears location in the mall.

Owner Scott Davis, a Harlan native, talked about what Value Depot has to offer.

“We officially open at 10 a.m. this morning,” Davis said. “I grew up in Harlan, my entire family is from Harlan, and I wanted to come back.”

Davis explained he left Harlan at the age of 20.

“I was a kid,” Davis said. “I’ve been gone for 23 years, and I wanted to come back while my family is still around. When I saw the limited choices in the community, I thought I could help.”

Davis noted buying in bulk provides good value, which is helpful given current economic challenges.

“This is only the beginning of the store,” Davis said. “Today, we’re carrying about 200 items. Within the next 60 to 90 days that will double. My goal is to get us up to 450 or 500 items at any given time.”

Davis explained Value Depot also will feature sporting goods as well as groceries.

“We’re also going to specialize in sporting good accessories,” Davis said. “Hunting accessories, fishing accessories, and handgun ammunition.”

Davis pointed out most calibers of ammunition will be available, including .22, 9mm, .45, and .380, as well as 12 gauge, 16 gauge, and 20 gauge shotgun ammunition.

“We’ve got .22, 9mm, .45, .380, we received 12 gauge the other day, we’ve got 16 and 20 gauge coming in,” Davis said. “Every week we’ll be getting in 20 to 30 new items.”

City of Harlan Mayor Joe Meadors attended the ribbon cutting and offered his thoughts on the new retail outlet.

“It’s super,” Meadors said. “It gives our citizens another option, they don’t have to go out of town to buy bulk items, and it keeps more money local and keeps more people in Harlan working. That’s what we all want, is to keep our money circulating in our economy. They’ve got a nice-looking store here, I’m really impressed.”