Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Thursday, November 7

Published 3:28 pm Thursday, November 7, 2024

By Data Skrive

Ranked squads are on the Thursday college basketball schedule for one game, the Jacksonville Dolphins squaring off against the Florida Gators. Seeking against-the-spread picks for each matchup? Keep reading.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

No. 21 Florida Gators vs. Jacksonville Dolphins

Spread Prediction

  • Computer Prediction: Florida 88, Jacksonville 66
  • Projected Favorite: Florida by 21.7 points
  • Pick ATS: Jacksonville (+23.5)

Key Facts

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Location: Gainesville, Florida
  • Venue: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center
  • TV Channel: SEC Network+
  • Live Stream: SEC Network+

