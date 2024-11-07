Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Thursday, November 7 Published 3:28 pm Thursday, November 7, 2024

Ranked squads are on the Thursday college basketball schedule for one game, the Jacksonville Dolphins squaring off against the Florida Gators. Seeking against-the-spread picks for each matchup? Keep reading.

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

No. 21 Florida Gators vs. Jacksonville Dolphins

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Florida 88, Jacksonville 66

Florida 88, Jacksonville 66 Projected Favorite: Florida by 21.7 points

Florida by 21.7 points Pick ATS: Jacksonville (+23.5)

Email newsletter signup

Bet on the Florida-Jacksonville spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center TV Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live Stream: SEC Network+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.