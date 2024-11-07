Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Friday, November 8
Published 8:29 pm Thursday, November 7, 2024
There are 10 games featuring a ranked team on the Friday college basketball schedule, including the North Carolina Tar Heels versus the Kansas Jayhawks. If you’re seeking against-the-spread picks for each matchup, continue scrolling.
Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
No. 7 Duke Blue Devils vs. Army Black Knights
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Duke 73, Army 70
- Projected Favorite: Duke by 3 points
- Pick ATS: Army (+28.5)
Email newsletter signup
Bet on the Duke-Army spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Location: Durham, North Carolina
- Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium
- TV Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 20 Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Morehead State Eagles
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Cincinnati 90, Morehead State 60
- Projected Favorite: Cincinnati by 30 points
Bet on the Cincinnati-Morehead State spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Fifth Third Arena
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 24 Ole Miss Rebels vs. Grambling Tigers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Ole Miss 79, Grambling 63
- Projected Favorite: Ole Miss by 15.9 points
Bet on the Ole Miss-Grambling spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Oxford, Mississippi
- Venue: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks vs. No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Kansas 79, North Carolina 76
- Projected Favorite: Kansas by 3 points
- Pick ATS: North Carolina (+8.5)
Bet on the Kansas-North Carolina spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Lawrence, Kansas
- Venue: Allen Fieldhouse
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 14 Purdue Boilermakers vs. Northern Kentucky Norse
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Purdue 81, Northern Kentucky 69
- Projected Favorite: Purdue by 12 points
- Pick ATS: Northern Kentucky (+19.5)
Bet on the Purdue-Northern Kentucky spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: West Lafayette, Indiana
- Venue: Mackey Arena
- TV Channel: B1G+
- Live Stream: B1G+
No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Lions
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Texas A&M 77, Texas A&M-Commerce 68
- Projected Favorite: Texas A&M by 8.8 points
Bet on the Texas A&M-Texas A&M-Commerce spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: College Station, Texas
- Venue: Reed Arena
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
- Live Stream: SEC Network+
No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Arkansas State Red Wolves
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Alabama 81, Arkansas State 78
- Projected Favorite: Alabama by 3 points
- Pick ATS: Arkansas State (+21.5)
Bet on the Alabama-Arkansas State spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- Venue: Coleman Coliseum
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
- Live Stream: SEC Network+
No. 19 Texas Longhorns vs. Houston Christian Huskies
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Texas 90, Houston Christian 60
- Projected Favorite: Texas by 30.2 points
Bet on the Texas-Houston Christian spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Austin, Texas
- Venue: Moody Center
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
- Live Stream: SEC Network+
No. 18 Marquette Golden Eagles vs. George Mason Patriots
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Marquette 76, George Mason 73
- Projected Favorite: Marquette by 3 points
- Pick ATS: George Mason (+11.5)
Bet on the Marquette-George Mason spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: Al McGuire Center
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Live Stream: Peacock
No. 22 UCLA Bruins vs. New Mexico Lobos
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: UCLA 82, New Mexico 73
- Projected Favorite: UCLA by 9.2 points
Bet on the UCLA-New Mexico spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 11:00 PM ET
- Location: Henderson, Nevada
- Venue: Lee’s Family Forum
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.