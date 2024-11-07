Titans vs. Chargers Player Props & Odds – Week 10

Published 9:41 pm Thursday, November 7, 2024

By Data Skrive

Titans vs. Chargers Player Props & Odds – Week 10

On Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET, the Tennessee Titans will visit the Los Angeles Chargers.

Most of the best contributors for the Chargers and the Titans will have player props available for this matchup.

Email newsletter signup

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Titans Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds
Calvin Ridley 58.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 28.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)
Chigoziem Okonkwo 20.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)

Bet on any of these player props, or create a same-game parlay, at BetMGM!

Chargers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds
Will Dissly 21.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)
J.K. Dobbins 64.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)
Justin Herbert 230.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)
Quentin Johnston 39.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)
Ladd McConkey 54.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)
Josh Palmer 27.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)

Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your NFL picks and place your bet on BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Player Props

Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Panthers on November 7?

Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Panthers on November 7?

Will Ryan O'Reilly Score a Goal Against the Panthers on November 7?

Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Panthers on November 7?

Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Panthers on November 7?

Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Panthers on November 7?

Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Panthers on November 7?

Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Panthers on November 7?

Print Article

SportsPlus