Published 9:45 pm Thursday, November 7, 2024

By Data Skrive

Titans vs. Chargers: Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 10

According to oddsmakers, the Tennessee Titans (2-6) are 7.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Sunday, November 10, 2024 against the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3). For this game, an over/under of 38.5 has been set.

Take a look at the betting trends and insights for the Titans as they ready for this matchup against the Chargers.

Titans vs. Chargers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Los Angeles Moneyline Tennessee Moneyline
BetMGM Chargers (-7.5) 39 -375 +300 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Chargers (-7.5) 38.5 -350 +280 Bet on this game at FanDuel
Bet365 Chargers (-7.5) 39 -360 +280 Bet on this game at bet365

Tennessee vs. Los Angeles Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 10, 2024 at 4:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
  • TV Info: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Titans vs. Chargers Betting Insights

  • Tennessee has one win against the spread this season.
  • The Titans have no wins ATS (0-2) as a 7.5-point underdog or more this year.
  • There have been four Tennessee games (out of eight) that went over the total this year.
  • Los Angeles’ ATS record is 5-2-1 this season.
  • Out of Los Angeles’ eight games with a set total, one has hit the over (12.5%).

Titans Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs
Calvin Ridley 58.5 (-114)
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 28.5 (-114)
Chigoziem Okonkwo 20.5 (-114)

Payouts above are for the “over” bet.

