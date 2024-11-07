Pistons vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – November 8 Published 10:20 pm Thursday, November 7, 2024

The Detroit Pistons (3-6) hit the court against the Atlanta Hawks (4-5) as just 1.5-point favorites on Friday, November 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET on FDSDET and FDSSE.

Pistons vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 8, 2024

Friday, November 8, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: FDSDET and FDSSE

FDSDET and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Pistons vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction:

Pistons 115 – Hawks 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Pistons vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Pistons (- 1.5)

Pistons (- 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pistons (-4.2)

Pistons (-4.2) Pick OU: Under (227.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 226.4

The Pistons (5-4-0 ATS) have covered the spread 55.6% of the time, 33.4% more often than the Hawks (2-7-0) this season.

Detroit hasn’t covered the spread as a 1.5-point favorite or more this season, while Atlanta covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more 40% of the time.

Detroit’s games have gone over the total 22.2% of the time this season (two out of nine), less often than Atlanta’s games have (eight out of nine).

The Pistons have a .000 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (0-1) this season while the Hawks have a .400 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (2-3).

Pistons Performance Insights

The Pistons have struggled to put up points this season, ranking fourth-worst in the league with 106.3 points per game. They’ve fared better defensively, ranking eighth by surrendering 109.3 points per contest.

Detroit is pulling down 45.9 rebounds per game this season (seventh-ranked in NBA), and it has allowed just 39.1 rebounds per contest (best).

The Pistons rank 23rd in the NBA with 23.9 assists per contest.

Detroit, who is 25th in the league with 15.7 turnovers per game, is forcing 11.3 turnovers per contest, which is worst in the NBA.

With 11.7 threes per game, the Pistons are 23rd in the NBA. They own a 33.4% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Hawks Performance Insights

The Hawks are ninth in the league in points scored (115.9 per game) and third-worst in points conceded (121.2).

On the boards, Atlanta is 21st in the league in rebounds (42.8 per game). It is 20th in rebounds allowed (45.1 per game).

The Hawks are eighth in the league in assists (27.4 per game) in 2024-25.

In 2024-25, Atlanta is 23rd in the NBA in turnovers committed (15 per game) and sixth in turnovers forced (15).

The Hawks are 14th in the league in 3-pointers made (12.8 per game) and 19th in 3-point percentage (34.7%).

