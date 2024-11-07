Pistons vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – November 8
Published 10:20 pm Thursday, November 7, 2024
The Detroit Pistons (3-6) hit the court against the Atlanta Hawks (4-5) as just 1.5-point favorites on Friday, November 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET on FDSDET and FDSSE.
Pistons vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, November 8, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: FDSDET and FDSSE
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
Pistons vs. Hawks Score Prediction
- Prediction:
Pistons 115 – Hawks 111
Spread & Total Prediction for Pistons vs. Hawks
- Pick ATS: Pistons (- 1.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Pistons (-4.2)
- Pick OU:
Under (227.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 226.4
- The Pistons (5-4-0 ATS) have covered the spread 55.6% of the time, 33.4% more often than the Hawks (2-7-0) this season.
- Detroit hasn’t covered the spread as a 1.5-point favorite or more this season, while Atlanta covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more 40% of the time.
- Detroit’s games have gone over the total 22.2% of the time this season (two out of nine), less often than Atlanta’s games have (eight out of nine).
- The Pistons have a .000 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (0-1) this season while the Hawks have a .400 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (2-3).
Pistons Performance Insights
- The Pistons have struggled to put up points this season, ranking fourth-worst in the league with 106.3 points per game. They’ve fared better defensively, ranking eighth by surrendering 109.3 points per contest.
- Detroit is pulling down 45.9 rebounds per game this season (seventh-ranked in NBA), and it has allowed just 39.1 rebounds per contest (best).
- The Pistons rank 23rd in the NBA with 23.9 assists per contest.
- Detroit, who is 25th in the league with 15.7 turnovers per game, is forcing 11.3 turnovers per contest, which is worst in the NBA.
- With 11.7 threes per game, the Pistons are 23rd in the NBA. They own a 33.4% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks 22nd in the league.
Hawks Performance Insights
- The Hawks are ninth in the league in points scored (115.9 per game) and third-worst in points conceded (121.2).
- On the boards, Atlanta is 21st in the league in rebounds (42.8 per game). It is 20th in rebounds allowed (45.1 per game).
- The Hawks are eighth in the league in assists (27.4 per game) in 2024-25.
- In 2024-25, Atlanta is 23rd in the NBA in turnovers committed (15 per game) and sixth in turnovers forced (15).
- The Hawks are 14th in the league in 3-pointers made (12.8 per game) and 19th in 3-point percentage (34.7%).
