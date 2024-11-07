Pistons vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – November 8
Published 6:40 pm Thursday, November 7, 2024
Here’s a peek at the injury report for the Detroit Pistons (3-6), which currently has three players listed, as the Pistons ready for their matchup with the Atlanta Hawks (4-5, six injured players) at Little Caesars Arena on Friday, November 8 at 7:00 PM ET.
In their last time out, the Pistons lost 108-107 to the Hornets on Wednesday. In the loss, Jaden Ivey led the Pistons with 21 points.
The Hawks head into this contest on the heels of a 121-116 victory against the Knicks on Wednesday. In the Hawks’ win, Zaccharie Risacher led the team with 33 points (adding seven rebounds and three assists).
Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jalen Duren
|C
|Questionable
|Ankle
|8
|9.7
|2.4
|Bobi Klintman
|SF
|Out
|Calf
|Ausar Thompson
|SF
|Out
|Illness
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|SG
|Out
|Hamstring
|8
|2
|2
|Kobe Bufkin
|SG
|Out
|Shoulder
|Vit Krejci
|PG
|Out
|Adductor
|4.5
|1.3
|1
|De’Andre Hunter
|SF
|Out
|Knee
|18
|6.5
|2
|Cody Zeller
|C
|Out
|Personal
|Seth Lundy
|SF
|Out
|Ankle
Pistons vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Friday, November 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV: FDSDET and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pistons vs. Hawks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Pistons
|-1.5
|225.5
