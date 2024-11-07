NBA Best Bets: Pistons vs. Hawks Picks for November 8 Published 6:40 pm Thursday, November 7, 2024

The Detroit Pistons (3-6) square off against the Atlanta Hawks (4-5) as just 1.5-point favorites on Friday, November 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET on FDSDET and FDSSE.

Our computer predictions for Friday’s game can assist you in placing an informed wager utilizing the best bets available.

Pistons vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Friday, November 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: FDSDET and FDSSE

FDSDET and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pistons vs. Hawks Best Bets

Pick ATS: Pistons (- 1.5)

Against the spread, Detroit is 5-4-0 this year.

Atlanta has two wins against the spread this season.

The Pistons don’t have a win ATS (0-1) as a 1.5-point favorite or greater this year.

The Hawks have two wins ATS (2-3) as a 1.5-point underdog or greater this year.

Pick OU:

Over (225.5)





In two games this season, the Pistons and their opponents have combined to put up more than 225.5 points.

The Hawks have combined with their opponents to score more than 225.5 points in eight of nine games this season.

Detroit’s games this season have had an average of 223.3 points, 2.2 fewer than this matchup’s over/under.

Atlanta’s average game total this season has been 230.3, 4.8 more points than this matchup’s over/under.

The Pistons score the eighth-most points in the league this season, while the Hawks’ offense racks up the fifth-most.

This contest features the NBA’s 29th-ranked (Hawks) and 23rd-ranked (Pistons) scoring defenses.

Moneyline Pick: Pistons (-115)

The Pistons lost the only game they’ve played as the favorite this season.

The Hawks have been underdogs in five games this season and have come away with the win two times (40%) in those contests.

Detroit has played as a favorite of -115 or more once this season and lost that game.

This season, Atlanta has come away with a win two times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Pistons.

