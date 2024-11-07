How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Thursday, November 7
Published 4:54 pm Thursday, November 7, 2024
There is one game featuring a ranked team on Thursday’s college basketball schedule.
Today’s Top 25 Games
Jacksonville Dolphins at No. 21 Florida Gators
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
