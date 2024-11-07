How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Friday, November 8 Published 8:57 pm Thursday, November 7, 2024

Top 25 teams will take the court in 10 games on Friday’s college basketball slate. That includes the North Carolina Tar Heels taking on the Kansas Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Army Black Knights at No. 7 Duke Blue Devils

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: ACCN

ACCN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Morehead State Eagles at No. 20 Cincinnati Bearcats

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Grambling Tigers at No. 24 Ole Miss Rebels

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels at No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Northern Kentucky Norse at No. 14 Purdue Boilermakers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: B1G+

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Arkansas State Red Wolves at No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Houston Christian Huskies at No. 19 Texas Longhorns

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

George Mason Patriots at No. 18 Marquette Golden Eagles

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: Peacock

New Mexico Lobos at No. 22 UCLA Bruins

Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

