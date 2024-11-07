How to Watch the Pistons vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 8 Published 8:57 pm Thursday, November 7, 2024

The Detroit Pistons (3-6) play the Atlanta Hawks (4-5) on November 8, 2024.

Pistons vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Friday, November 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: FDSDET, FDSSE

FDSDET, FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pistons Stats Insights

The Pistons make 46.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.1 percentage points lower than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (46.5%).

In games Detroit shoots higher than 46.5% from the field, it is 2-4 overall.

The Hawks are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at eighth.

The Pistons record 14.9 fewer points per game (106.3) than the Hawks give up (121.2).

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks’ 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Pistons have allowed to their opponents (45.9%).

Atlanta is 3-2 when it shoots better than 45.9% from the field.

The Hawks are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at 16th.

The Hawks score an average of 115.9 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 109.3 the Pistons allow to opponents.

Atlanta has put together a 4-3 record in games it scores more than 109.3 points.

Pistons Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Pistons have played better in home games this year, scoring 110 points per game, compared to 103.4 per game in road games.

Defensively Detroit has been worse at home this year, surrendering 117.5 points per game, compared to 102.8 on the road.

The Pistons are averaging 10.5 treys per game with a 30% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 2.1 fewer threes and 6.2% points worse than they’re averaging in away games (12.6, 36.2%).

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Hawks scored 121.9 points per game last season. Away, they scored 114.8.

At home, the Hawks conceded 120.8 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 120.2.

The Hawks sunk more 3-pointers at home (13.8 per game) than on the road (13.6) last season. They also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.9%) than on the road (35.9%).

Pistons Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Jalen Duren Questionable Ankle Bobi Klintman Out Calf Ausar Thompson Out Illness

Hawks Injuries