How to Watch the Pistons vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 8
Published 8:57 pm Thursday, November 7, 2024
The Detroit Pistons (3-6) play the Atlanta Hawks (4-5) on November 8, 2024.
Pistons vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Friday, November 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV Channel: FDSDET, FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Pistons Stats Insights
- The Pistons make 46.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.1 percentage points lower than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (46.5%).
- In games Detroit shoots higher than 46.5% from the field, it is 2-4 overall.
- The Hawks are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at eighth.
- The Pistons record 14.9 fewer points per game (106.3) than the Hawks give up (121.2).
Hawks Stats Insights
- The Hawks’ 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Pistons have allowed to their opponents (45.9%).
- Atlanta is 3-2 when it shoots better than 45.9% from the field.
- The Hawks are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at 16th.
- The Hawks score an average of 115.9 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 109.3 the Pistons allow to opponents.
- Atlanta has put together a 4-3 record in games it scores more than 109.3 points.
Pistons Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Pistons have played better in home games this year, scoring 110 points per game, compared to 103.4 per game in road games.
- Defensively Detroit has been worse at home this year, surrendering 117.5 points per game, compared to 102.8 on the road.
- The Pistons are averaging 10.5 treys per game with a 30% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 2.1 fewer threes and 6.2% points worse than they’re averaging in away games (12.6, 36.2%).
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Hawks scored 121.9 points per game last season. Away, they scored 114.8.
- At home, the Hawks conceded 120.8 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 120.2.
- The Hawks sunk more 3-pointers at home (13.8 per game) than on the road (13.6) last season. They also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.9%) than on the road (35.9%).
Pistons Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jalen Duren
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Bobi Klintman
|Out
|Calf
|Ausar Thompson
|Out
|Illness
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|Out
|Hamstring
|Kobe Bufkin
|Out
|Shoulder
|Vit Krejci
|Out
|Adductor
|De’Andre Hunter
|Out
|Knee
|Cody Zeller
|Out
|Personal
|Seth Lundy
|Out
|Ankle