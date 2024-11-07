How to Watch the NBA Today, November 8
Published 11:31 pm Thursday, November 7, 2024
The Houston Rockets against the Oklahoma City Thunder is one game in particular to see on a Friday NBA schedule that has 13 compelling contests.
There is coverage available for all the action in the NBA today, and we have provided the information on how to watch below.
Watch the NBA Today – November 8
Detroit Pistons vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Charlotte Hornets vs. Indiana Pacers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Spectrum Center
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Orlando Magic vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Kia Center
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- TV Channel: ESPN, AZFamily, and KFAA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and FDSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- Location: New York City, New York
- TV Channel: MSG and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: TD Garden
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Paycom Center
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV Channel: SCHN and FDSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Washington Wizards
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: FedExForum
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: MNMT and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Target Center
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Channel: KATU and FDSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Ball Arena
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- TV Channel: ALT and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
- Location: Sacramento, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
