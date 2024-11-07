How to Watch the NBA Today, November 8 Published 11:31 pm Thursday, November 7, 2024

The Houston Rockets against the Oklahoma City Thunder is one game in particular to see on a Friday NBA schedule that has 13 compelling contests.

There is coverage available for all the action in the NBA today, and we have provided the information on how to watch below.

Watch the NBA Today – November 8

Detroit Pistons vs. Atlanta Hawks

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSSE

FDSDET and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Charlotte Hornets vs. Indiana Pacers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSIN

FDSSE and FDSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Orlando Magic vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Kia Center

Kia Center Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSFL

Gulf Coast Sports and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas TV Channel: ESPN, AZFamily, and KFAA

ESPN, AZFamily, and KFAA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: NBCS-BA and FDSOH

NBCS-BA and FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York TV Channel: MSG and FDSWI

MSG and FDSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and YES

NBCS-BOS and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Paycom Center

Paycom Center Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV Channel: SCHN and FDSOK

SCHN and FDSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Washington Wizards

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: MNMT and FDSSE

MNMT and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Target Center

Target Center Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: KATU and FDSN

KATU and FDSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV Channel: ALT and FDSSUN

ALT and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and NBCS-PH

ESPN, SportsNet LA, and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSSC

NBCS-CA and FDSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

