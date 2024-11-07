How to Watch Tennessee vs. UT Martin Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – November 7 Published 7:17 am Thursday, November 7, 2024

The Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) play the UT Martin Skyhawks (0-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 7, 2024.

If you want to watch this game, you can watch it on SEC Network +.

Tennessee vs. UT Martin Game Info

When: Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee How to watch on TV: SEC Network +

SEC Network +

Tennessee 2023-24 Stats

The Volunteers outscored opponents by 6.6 points per game last season, with a +217 scoring differential overall. They put up 76.3 points per game (25th in college basketball) and allowed 69.7 per outing (287th in college basketball).

Last season, Tennessee was 10th-best in college basketball in rebounds (38.5 per game) and 203rd in rebounds allowed (32.4).

In terms of turnovers, Tennessee was 139th in the country in committing them (14.4 per game) last season. It was eighth-worst in forcing them (11.2 per game).

The Volunteers knocked down 6.8 three-pointers per game (98th in college basketball) compared to their opponents’ 6.2. They shot 32.1% from deep, and their opponents shot 32.5%.

The Volunteers recorded 89.2 points per 100 possessions (65th in college basketball), while conceding 81.5 points per 100 possessions (201st in college basketball).

UT Martin 2023-24 Stats

The Skyhawks had a +1 scoring differential last season, putting up 63.2 points per game (218th in college basketball) and giving up 63.2 (150th in college basketball).

UT Martin was 328th in the country with 28.7 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 124th with 30.7 rebounds allowed per game.

UT Martin was 229th in the nation with 15.7 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, it ranked 245th with 13.9 forced turnovers per game.

The Skyhawks connected on 5.9 three-pointers per game (172nd in college basketball), 1.3 fewer than their opponents (7.2). They shot 35.5% from deep (32nd in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 32.3%.

The Skyhawks ranked 140th in college basketball by averaging 84 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively were 267th in college basketball, allowing 83.9 points per 100 possessions.

Tennessee’s Top Players (2023-24)

Volunteers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Rickea Jackson 25 20.2 8.2 2.3 0.7 0.2 0.9 Jewel Spear 33 13.1 4.4 2.2 0.5 0.1 2.1 Sara Puckett 33 9.8 4.9 1.5 0.6 0.2 1.2 Jasmine Powell 32 9.3 4.7 4.3 0.9 0.1 0.7 Karoline Striplin 33 7.2 3.2 0.7 0.3 0.4 0.5

UT Martin’s Top Players (2023-24)

Skyhawks Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kenley McCarn 32 16.5 4.5 2.8 1.5 0.3 2.1 Anaya Brown 32 15.1 8.8 1.1 1.5 1.8 0.4 Norah Clark 28 10 3.3 1.1 0.9 0.2 1 Lexi Rubel 31 8.6 7.1 3.6 1.6 0.3 0.2 Morgan Borgstadt 8 7.4 3.3 1.6 2.1 0.8 0.4

Tennessee’s Upcoming Schedule

November 7 vs. UT Martin at 6:30 PM ET

November 12 vs. Middle Tennessee at 6:30 PM ET

November 16 vs. Liberty at 12:00 PM ET

November 26 vs. Western Carolina at 7:00 PM ET

December 4 vs. Florida State at 7:15 PM ET

December 7 at Iowa at 7:00 PM ET

UT Martin’s Upcoming Schedule

November 7 at Tennessee at 6:30 PM ET

November 12 vs. Louisville at 7:00 PM ET

November 16 vs. Central Arkansas at 8:00 PM ET

November 19 vs. Missouri State at 12:00 PM ET

November 29 at UCLA at 5:00 PM ET

November 30 at Hawaii at 7:30 PM ET

