How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Thursday, November 7

Published 5:53 pm Thursday, November 7, 2024

Just a single SEC game is on Thursday’s college basketball slate. That contest is the Jacksonville Dolphins taking on the Florida Gators at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center.

Today’s SEC Games

Jacksonville Dolphins at No. 21 Florida Gators

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

