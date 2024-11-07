How to Pick the Panthers vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – November 7

Published 12:50 am Thursday, November 7, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Pick the Panthers vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – November 7

Thursday’s game that pits the Florida Panthers against the Nashville Predators, which starts at 7:00 PM ET, includes plenty of betting options. Below, we cover the best bets for this matchup, so take a look before making any wagers.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Panthers vs. Predators Picks

Email newsletter signup

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 6 (model projecting 6.3 goals)

  • Florida and its opponent have hit the over on this game’s total (6 goals) 10 times this season.
  • So far this season, seven games Nashville has played finished with more than 6 goals.
  • The over/under for this game (6) is 0.1 less than the combined scoring averages for the Panthers (3.69) and Predators (2.38).
  • The 6.5 goals per game these two teams are giving up on average are 0.5 more than the over/under for this contest.

Bet on the total at BetMGM today!

Moneyline Pick

Panthers Moneyline: -180

  • The Panthers are 6-3 when favored on the moneyline this season.
  • Florida has not played a game with moneyline odds shorter than -180.
  • The Panthers have a 64.3% chance (based on the moneyline’s implied probability) to win this matchup.

Predators Moneyline: +149

  • Nashville has played as the underdog on the moneyline four times this season, and lost each time.
  • The Predators have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +149 or longer.
  • Nashville has a 40.2% chance to win this matchup (implied from the moneyline odds).

Place your moneyline bet at BetMGM now!

Score Prediction

Prediction:
Florida 5, Nashville 2

Panthers Points Leaders

  • With 10 goals and 11 assists this season, Sam Reinhart is one of Florida’s top contributors (21 points).
  • Anton Lundell has six goals and seven assists for Florida to compile 13 total points (one per game).
  • On 42 shots (for eight goals) and five assists, Sam Bennett has recorded 13 points this season.
  • Sergei Bobrovsky (6-2-1) has a 3.1 goals against average and a save percentage of .892 for Florida.

Predators Points Leaders

  • Nashville’s Filip Forsberg has recorded four assists and six goals in 13 games, good for 10 points.
  • Nashville’s Ryan O’Reilly has racked up 10 total points (0.8 per game), with three goals and seven assists.
  • Jonathan Marchessault has two goals and five assists for Florida.
  • Juuse Saros’ record stands at 3-7-1 on the season, allowing 31 goals (2.8 goals against average) and amassing 291 saves with a .904 save percentage (24th in the league).

Panthers’ Schedule

Looking for officially licensed NHL gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline
10/28/2024 Sabres W 5-2 Away -149
11/1/2024 Stars W 6-4 Away -122
11/2/2024 Stars W 4-2 Home -109
11/7/2024 Predators Home -180
11/9/2024 Flyers Home
11/12/2024 Devils Home
11/14/2024 Devils Home

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline
11/2/2024 Avalanche W 5-2 Home -129
11/4/2024 Kings L 3-0 Home -142
11/6/2024 Capitals L 3-2 Away +102
11/7/2024 Panthers Away +149
11/9/2024 Utah Hockey Club Home
11/11/2024 Avalanche Away
11/14/2024 Oilers Away

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Florida vs. Nashville Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, November 7, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Sunrise, Florida
  • Venue: Amerant Bank Arena

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Florida Panthers

Print Article

SportsPlus