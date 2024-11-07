How to Pick the Panthers vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – November 7 Published 12:50 am Thursday, November 7, 2024

Thursday’s game that pits the Florida Panthers against the Nashville Predators, which starts at 7:00 PM ET, includes plenty of betting options. Below, we cover the best bets for this matchup, so take a look before making any wagers.

Panthers vs. Predators Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 6 (model projecting 6.3 goals)

Florida and its opponent have hit the over on this game’s total (6 goals) 10 times this season.

So far this season, seven games Nashville has played finished with more than 6 goals.

The over/under for this game (6) is 0.1 less than the combined scoring averages for the Panthers (3.69) and Predators (2.38).

The 6.5 goals per game these two teams are giving up on average are 0.5 more than the over/under for this contest.

Moneyline Pick

Panthers Moneyline: -180

The Panthers are 6-3 when favored on the moneyline this season.

Florida has not played a game with moneyline odds shorter than -180.

The Panthers have a 64.3% chance (based on the moneyline’s implied probability) to win this matchup.

Predators Moneyline: +149

Nashville has played as the underdog on the moneyline four times this season, and lost each time.

The Predators have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +149 or longer.

Nashville has a 40.2% chance to win this matchup (implied from the moneyline odds).

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Florida 5, Nashville 2

Panthers Points Leaders

With 10 goals and 11 assists this season, Sam Reinhart is one of Florida’s top contributors (21 points).

Anton Lundell has six goals and seven assists for Florida to compile 13 total points (one per game).

On 42 shots (for eight goals) and five assists, Sam Bennett has recorded 13 points this season.

Sergei Bobrovsky (6-2-1) has a 3.1 goals against average and a save percentage of .892 for Florida.

Predators Points Leaders

Nashville’s Filip Forsberg has recorded four assists and six goals in 13 games, good for 10 points.

Nashville’s Ryan O’Reilly has racked up 10 total points (0.8 per game), with three goals and seven assists.

Jonathan Marchessault has two goals and five assists for Florida.

Juuse Saros’ record stands at 3-7-1 on the season, allowing 31 goals (2.8 goals against average) and amassing 291 saves with a .904 save percentage (24th in the league).

Panthers’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 10/28/2024 Sabres W 5-2 Away -149 11/1/2024 Stars W 6-4 Away -122 11/2/2024 Stars W 4-2 Home -109 11/7/2024 Predators – Home -180 11/9/2024 Flyers – Home – 11/12/2024 Devils – Home – 11/14/2024 Devils – Home –

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 11/2/2024 Avalanche W 5-2 Home -129 11/4/2024 Kings L 3-0 Home -142 11/6/2024 Capitals L 3-2 Away +102 11/7/2024 Panthers – Away +149 11/9/2024 Utah Hockey Club – Home – 11/11/2024 Avalanche – Away – 11/14/2024 Oilers – Away –

Florida vs. Nashville Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 7, 2024

Thursday, November 7, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Sunrise, Florida

Sunrise, Florida Venue: Amerant Bank Arena

