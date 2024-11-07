How to Pick the Panthers vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – November 7
Published 12:50 am Thursday, November 7, 2024
Thursday’s game that pits the Florida Panthers against the Nashville Predators, which starts at 7:00 PM ET, includes plenty of betting options. Below, we cover the best bets for this matchup, so take a look before making any wagers.
Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.
Panthers vs. Predators Picks
Email newsletter signup
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.
Total Pick
Pick OU: Over 6 (model projecting 6.3 goals)
- Florida and its opponent have hit the over on this game’s total (6 goals) 10 times this season.
- So far this season, seven games Nashville has played finished with more than 6 goals.
- The over/under for this game (6) is 0.1 less than the combined scoring averages for the Panthers (3.69) and Predators (2.38).
- The 6.5 goals per game these two teams are giving up on average are 0.5 more than the over/under for this contest.
Bet on the total at BetMGM today!
Moneyline Pick
Panthers Moneyline: -180
- The Panthers are 6-3 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- Florida has not played a game with moneyline odds shorter than -180.
- The Panthers have a 64.3% chance (based on the moneyline’s implied probability) to win this matchup.
Predators Moneyline: +149
- Nashville has played as the underdog on the moneyline four times this season, and lost each time.
- The Predators have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +149 or longer.
- Nashville has a 40.2% chance to win this matchup (implied from the moneyline odds).
Place your moneyline bet at BetMGM now!
Score Prediction
Prediction:
Florida 5, Nashville 2
Panthers Points Leaders
- With 10 goals and 11 assists this season, Sam Reinhart is one of Florida’s top contributors (21 points).
- Anton Lundell has six goals and seven assists for Florida to compile 13 total points (one per game).
- On 42 shots (for eight goals) and five assists, Sam Bennett has recorded 13 points this season.
- Sergei Bobrovsky (6-2-1) has a 3.1 goals against average and a save percentage of .892 for Florida.
Predators Points Leaders
- Nashville’s Filip Forsberg has recorded four assists and six goals in 13 games, good for 10 points.
- Nashville’s Ryan O’Reilly has racked up 10 total points (0.8 per game), with three goals and seven assists.
- Jonathan Marchessault has two goals and five assists for Florida.
- Juuse Saros’ record stands at 3-7-1 on the season, allowing 31 goals (2.8 goals against average) and amassing 291 saves with a .904 save percentage (24th in the league).
Panthers’ Schedule
Looking for officially licensed NHL gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|10/28/2024
|Sabres
|W 5-2
|Away
|-149
|11/1/2024
|Stars
|W 6-4
|Away
|-122
|11/2/2024
|Stars
|W 4-2
|Home
|-109
|11/7/2024
|Predators
|–
|Home
|-180
|11/9/2024
|Flyers
|–
|Home
|–
|11/12/2024
|Devils
|–
|Home
|–
|11/14/2024
|Devils
|–
|Home
|–
Predators’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|11/2/2024
|Avalanche
|W 5-2
|Home
|-129
|11/4/2024
|Kings
|L 3-0
|Home
|-142
|11/6/2024
|Capitals
|L 3-2
|Away
|+102
|11/7/2024
|Panthers
|–
|Away
|+149
|11/9/2024
|Utah Hockey Club
|–
|Home
|–
|11/11/2024
|Avalanche
|–
|Away
|–
|11/14/2024
|Oilers
|–
|Away
|–
Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.
Florida vs. Nashville Game Info
- Date: Thursday, November 7, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Sunrise, Florida
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.