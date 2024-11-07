Hawks vs. Pistons Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – November 8 Published 10:20 pm Thursday, November 7, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (4-5) play the Detroit Pistons (3-6) as only 1.5-point favorites on Friday, November 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET on FDSDET and FDSSE.

Hawks vs. Pistons Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 8, 2024

Friday, November 8, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: FDSDET and FDSSE

FDSDET and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Hawks vs. Pistons Score Prediction

Prediction:

Pistons 115 – Hawks 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Pistons

Pick ATS: Pistons (+ 1.5)

Pistons (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pistons (-4.0)

Pistons (-4.0) Pick OU: Under (226.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 226.4

The Hawks (2-7-0 ATS) have covered the spread 22.2% of the time, 33.4% less often than the Pistons (5-4-0) this year.

Atlanta hasn’t covered the spread as a 1.5-point favorite or more this season, while Detroit covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more 62.5% of the time.

Atlanta’s games have gone over the total 88.9% of the time this season (eight out of nine), which is more often than Detroit’s games have (two out of nine).

The Hawks have a .500 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (2-2) this season while the Pistons have a .375 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (3-5).

Hawks Performance Insights

The Hawks’ offense, which ranks ninth in the league with 115.9 points per game, has performed better than their third-worst defense (121.2 points allowed per game).

With 42.8 rebounds per game, Atlanta ranks 21st in the NBA. It gives up 45.1 rebounds per contest, which ranks 19th in the league.

The Hawks are averaging 27.4 assists per game, which ranks them eighth in the NBA in 2024-25.

With 15 turnovers per game, Atlanta is 22nd in the NBA. It forces 15 turnovers per contest, which ranks sixth in the league.

So far this season, the Hawks are sinking 12.8 threes per game (14th-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 34.7% (19th-ranked) from three-point land.

Pistons Performance Insights

The Pistons are the fourth-worst squad in the NBA in points scored (106.3 per game) and eighth in points conceded (109.3).

Detroit is eighth in the league in rebounds per game (45.9) and best in rebounds conceded (39.1).

The Pistons are 23rd in the league in assists (23.9 per game) in 2024-25.

Detroit is 24th in the league in turnovers per game (15.7) and second-worst in turnovers forced (11.3).

The Pistons are 21st in the NBA in 3-pointers made (11.7 per game) and 22nd in 3-point percentage (33.4%).

