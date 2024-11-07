Hawks vs. Pistons Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – November 8
Published 10:20 pm Thursday, November 7, 2024
The Atlanta Hawks (4-5) play the Detroit Pistons (3-6) as only 1.5-point favorites on Friday, November 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET on FDSDET and FDSSE.
Hawks vs. Pistons Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, November 8, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: FDSDET and FDSSE
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
Hawks vs. Pistons Score Prediction
- Prediction:
Pistons 115 – Hawks 111
Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Pistons
- Pick ATS: Pistons (+ 1.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Pistons (-4.0)
- Pick OU:
Under (226.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 226.4
- The Hawks (2-7-0 ATS) have covered the spread 22.2% of the time, 33.4% less often than the Pistons (5-4-0) this year.
- Atlanta hasn’t covered the spread as a 1.5-point favorite or more this season, while Detroit covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more 62.5% of the time.
- Atlanta’s games have gone over the total 88.9% of the time this season (eight out of nine), which is more often than Detroit’s games have (two out of nine).
- The Hawks have a .500 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (2-2) this season while the Pistons have a .375 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (3-5).
Hawks Performance Insights
- The Hawks’ offense, which ranks ninth in the league with 115.9 points per game, has performed better than their third-worst defense (121.2 points allowed per game).
- With 42.8 rebounds per game, Atlanta ranks 21st in the NBA. It gives up 45.1 rebounds per contest, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Hawks are averaging 27.4 assists per game, which ranks them eighth in the NBA in 2024-25.
- With 15 turnovers per game, Atlanta is 22nd in the NBA. It forces 15 turnovers per contest, which ranks sixth in the league.
- So far this season, the Hawks are sinking 12.8 threes per game (14th-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 34.7% (19th-ranked) from three-point land.
Pistons Performance Insights
- The Pistons are the fourth-worst squad in the NBA in points scored (106.3 per game) and eighth in points conceded (109.3).
- Detroit is eighth in the league in rebounds per game (45.9) and best in rebounds conceded (39.1).
- The Pistons are 23rd in the league in assists (23.9 per game) in 2024-25.
- Detroit is 24th in the league in turnovers per game (15.7) and second-worst in turnovers forced (11.3).
- The Pistons are 21st in the NBA in 3-pointers made (11.7 per game) and 22nd in 3-point percentage (33.4%).
