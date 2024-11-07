Buy Tickets for Florida Panthers vs. Nashville Predators on November 7
Published 6:34 am Thursday, November 7, 2024
Anton Lundell and Ryan O’Reilly will be two of the top players to watch when the Florida Panthers face the Nashville Predators at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday, November 7 at 7:00 PM ET.
Panthers vs. Predators Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 7
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Panthers (-194)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+
Players to Watch
|Panthers Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Sam Reinhart
|13
|10
|11
|21
|Sam Bennett
|13
|8
|5
|13
|Anton Lundell
|13
|6
|7
|13
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|5
|2
|6
|8
|Carter Verhaeghe
|13
|2
|6
|8
|Predators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Filip Forsberg
|13
|6
|4
|10
|Ryan O’Reilly
|13
|3
|7
|10
|Jonathan Marchessault
|13
|2
|5
|7
|Gustav Nyquist
|13
|4
|3
|7
|Roman Josi
|13
|1
|6
|7
Panthers vs. Predators Stat Comparison
- The Panthers score the fifth-most goals in the league, averaging 3.7 per game for a total of 48 this season.
- On defense, Florida has given up 41 goals (3.2 per game) to rank 18th in NHL play.
- The Panthers’ offense is seventh the league with a 25.71% power-play conversion rate.
- The Predators have the league’s 30th-ranked scoring offense (31 total goals, 2.4 per game).
- Nashville has given up 44 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 22nd.
- The Predators have the NHL’s 13th-ranked power-play conversion rate of 20.93%.
