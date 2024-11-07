Buy Tickets for Florida Panthers vs. Nashville Predators on November 7 Published 6:34 am Thursday, November 7, 2024

Anton Lundell and Ryan O’Reilly will be two of the top players to watch when the Florida Panthers face the Nashville Predators at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday, November 7 at 7:00 PM ET.

Purchase tickets for this game at StubHub!

Panthers vs. Predators Game Information

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Game Day: Thursday, November 7

Thursday, November 7 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Favorite: Panthers (-194)

Panthers (-194) Total: 6

6 TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) !

Watch this game on Fubo ! Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!

Email newsletter signup

Looking for NHL tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Players to Watch

Panthers Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Sam Reinhart 13 10 11 21 Sam Bennett 13 8 5 13 Anton Lundell 13 6 7 13 Aleksander Barkov Jr. 5 2 6 8 Carter Verhaeghe 13 2 6 8 Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Filip Forsberg 13 6 4 10 Ryan O’Reilly 13 3 7 10 Jonathan Marchessault 13 2 5 7 Gustav Nyquist 13 4 3 7 Roman Josi 13 1 6 7

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Panthers vs. Predators Stat Comparison

The Panthers score the fifth-most goals in the league, averaging 3.7 per game for a total of 48 this season.

On defense, Florida has given up 41 goals (3.2 per game) to rank 18th in NHL play.

The Panthers’ offense is seventh the league with a 25.71% power-play conversion rate.

The Predators have the league’s 30th-ranked scoring offense (31 total goals, 2.4 per game).

Nashville has given up 44 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 22nd.

The Predators have the NHL’s 13th-ranked power-play conversion rate of 20.93%.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.