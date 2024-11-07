Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Thursday, November 7

Published 1:20 pm Thursday, November 7, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Stony Brook Seawolves versus the Central Michigan Chippewas is one of many strong options on Thursday in college basketball action — suggested picks against the spread for 10 games are available below.

Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS

ATS Pick: Florida A&M +30.5 vs. SMU

  • Matchup: Florida A&M Rattlers at SMU Mustangs
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: November 7
  • Computer Projection: SMU by 29.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: SMU (-30.5)
  • TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

ATS Pick: Southern +27.5 vs. Iowa

  • Matchup: Southern Jaguars at Iowa Hawkeyes
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: November 7
  • Computer Projection: Iowa by 27.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Iowa (-27.5)
  • TV Channel: B1G+

ATS Pick: Jacksonville State +1.5 vs. Air Force

  • Matchup: Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Air Force Falcons
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Date: November 7
  • Computer Projection: Air Force by 1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Air Force (-1.5)
  • TV Channel: MW Network

ATS Pick: Detroit Mercy +23.5 vs. Loyola Chicago

  • Matchup: Detroit Mercy Titans at Loyola Chicago Ramblers
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: November 7
  • Computer Projection: Loyola Chicago by 22.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Loyola Chicago (-23.5)
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

ATS Pick: Jacksonville +23.5 vs. Florida

  • Matchup: Jacksonville Dolphins at Florida Gators
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: November 7
  • Computer Projection: Florida by 21.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Florida (-23.5)
  • TV Channel: SEC Network+

ATS Pick: Northern Iowa -6.5 vs. Milwaukee

  • Matchup: Milwaukee Panthers at Northern Iowa Panthers
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: November 7
  • Computer Projection: Northern Iowa by 8.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Northern Iowa (-6.5)
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

ATS Pick: Wake Forest -26.5 vs. N.C. A&T

  • Matchup: North Carolina A&T Aggies at Wake Forest Demon Deacons
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: November 7
  • Computer Projection: Wake Forest by 29 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Wake Forest (-26.5)
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

ATS Pick: Stetson -4.5 vs. Omaha

  • Matchup: Omaha Mavericks at Stetson Hatters
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: November 7
  • Computer Projection: Stetson by 7.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Stetson (-4.5)
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

ATS Pick: Central Arkansas +28.5 vs. Utah

  • Matchup: Central Arkansas Bears at Utah Utes
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • Date: November 7
  • Computer Projection: Utah by 25.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Utah (-28.5)
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

ATS Pick: Niagara +27.5 vs. Michigan State

  • Matchup: Niagara Purple Eagles at Michigan State Spartans
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: November 7
  • Computer Projection: Michigan State by 24 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Michigan State (-27.5)
  • TV Channel: BTN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

