Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Capitals on November 6? Published 12:53 am Wednesday, November 6, 2024

When the Nashville Predators take on the Washington Capitals on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Steven Stamkos find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos stats and insights

Stamkos has scored in two of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Capitals.

On the power play, Stamkos has accumulated two goals and two assists.

Stamkos averages 2.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.1%.

Capitals defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 33 goals in total (three per game) which ranks eighth.

So far this season, the Capitals have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 22.7 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

