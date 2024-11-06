Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Capitals on November 6?
Published 12:53 am Wednesday, November 6, 2024
When the Nashville Predators take on the Washington Capitals on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Steven Stamkos find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.
Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Capitals?
Email newsletter signup
Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
Stamkos stats and insights
- Stamkos has scored in two of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Capitals.
- On the power play, Stamkos has accumulated two goals and two assists.
- Stamkos averages 2.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.1%.
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.
Capitals defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 33 goals in total (three per game) which ranks eighth.
- So far this season, the Capitals have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 22.7 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.
Catch NHL action all season long on Max.
Predators vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.