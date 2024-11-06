Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Capitals on November 6?
Published 12:53 am Wednesday, November 6, 2024
For those looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Nashville Predators and the Washington Capitals on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Ryan O’Reilly a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.
Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Capitals?
Email newsletter signup
Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
O’Reilly stats and insights
- In three of 12 games this season, O’Reilly has scored — but just one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Capitals yet this season.
- O’Reilly has picked up two goals and one assist on the power play.
- He has a 15% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have given up 33 goals in total (three per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Capitals have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 22.7 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.
Catch NHL action all season long on Max.
Predators vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.