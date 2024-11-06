Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Capitals on November 6? Published 12:53 am Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Can we expect Jonathan Marchessault finding the back of the net when the Nashville Predators match up against the Washington Capitals at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Capitals?

Marchessault stats and insights

Marchessault has scored in two of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Capitals yet this season.

On the power play he has one goal, plus four assists.

He takes 3.1 shots per game, and converts 5.4% of them.

Capitals defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Capitals are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 33 goals in total (three per game) which ranks eighth.

So far this season, the Capitals have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 22.7 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

