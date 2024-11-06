Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Capitals on November 6? Published 12:53 am Wednesday, November 6, 2024

In the upcoming contest against the Washington Capitals, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we bet on Gustav Nyquist to light the lamp for the Nashville Predators? Let’s dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Nyquist stats and insights

In four of 12 games this season, Nyquist has scored — but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Capitals yet this season.

Nyquist has no points on the power play.

Nyquist averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 28.6%.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have conceded 33 goals in total (three per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Capitals have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 22.7 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

