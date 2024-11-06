Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Capitals on November 6? Published 12:53 am Wednesday, November 6, 2024

For those wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Washington Capitals on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Filip Forsberg a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)

Forsberg stats and insights

Forsberg has scored in six of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Capitals.

On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated two goals and two assists.

He has an 11.3% shooting percentage, attempting 4.4 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

On defense, the Capitals are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 33 goals in total (three per game) which ranks eighth.

So far this season, the Capitals have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 22.7 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

