Week 10 Anytime Touchdown Scorers: Best Bets and Odds Published 10:43 pm Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Who is going to score a touchdown in Week 10? With 14 games on the slate, there are plenty of anytime TD prop bets on the board. In the column below, we hit on Derrick Henry, who has the most favorable anytime TD odds (-280) this week, along with all of the other players you need to know about.

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Top Week 10 Anytime TD Scorer Odds

Derrick Henry, Ravens (-280) Week 10: Ravens vs. Bengals

Ravens vs. Bengals Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 7

8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 7 Rushing TDs: 11

11 Receiving TDs: 2

2 Bet on Derrick Henry’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Joe Mixon, Texans (-220) Week 10: Texans vs. Lions

Texans vs. Lions Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10

8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10 Rushing TDs: 6

6 Receiving TDs: 1

1 Bet on Joe Mixon’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions (-150) Week 10: Lions vs. Texans

Lions vs. Texans Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10

8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10 Rushing TDs: 7

7 Receiving TDs: 1

1 Bet on Jahmyr Gibbs’ anytime TD prop at BetMGM Breece Hall, Jets (-150) Week 10: Jets vs. Cardinals

Jets vs. Cardinals Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10

4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10 Rushing TDs: 3

3 Receiving TDs: 1

1 Bet on Breece Hall’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Kareem Hunt, Chiefs (-145) Week 10: Chiefs vs. Broncos

Chiefs vs. Broncos Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10 Rushing TDs: 5

5 Receiving TDs: 0

0 Bet on Kareem Hunt’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM David Montgomery, Lions (-140) Week 10: Lions vs. Texans

Lions vs. Texans Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10

8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10 Rushing TDs: 7

7 Receiving TDs: 0

0 Bet on David Montgomery’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Chase Brown, Bengals (-125) Week 10: Bengals vs. Ravens

Bengals vs. Ravens Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 7

8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 7 Rushing TDs: 4

4 Receiving TDs: 2

2 Bet on Chase Brown’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals (-120) Week 10: Bengals vs. Ravens

Bengals vs. Ravens Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 7

8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 7 Rushing TDs: 0

0 Receiving TDs: 7

7 Bet on Ja’Marr Chase’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Tyrone Tracy Jr., Giants (-120) Week 10: Giants vs. Panthers

Giants vs. Panthers Kickoff: 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10

9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10 Rushing TDs: 2

2 Receiving TDs: 0

0 Bet on Tyrone Tracy Jr.’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM James Conner, Cardinals (-115) Week 10: Cardinals vs. Jets

Cardinals vs. Jets Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10

4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10 Rushing TDs: 4

4 Receiving TDs: 0

0 Bet on James Conner’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Trey Benson, Cardinals (-115) Week 10: Cardinals vs. Jets

Cardinals vs. Jets Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10

4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10 Rushing TDs: 1

1 Receiving TDs: 0

0 Bet on Trey Benson’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Aaron Jones, Vikings (-110) Week 10: Vikings vs. Jaguars

Vikings vs. Jaguars Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10 Rushing TDs: 2

2 Receiving TDs: 1

1 Bet on Aaron Jones’ anytime TD prop at BetMGM Justin Jefferson, Vikings (-110) Week 10: Vikings vs. Jaguars

Vikings vs. Jaguars Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10 Rushing TDs: 0

0 Receiving TDs: 5

5 Bet on Justin Jefferson’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM D’Andre Swift, Bears (+100) Week 10: Bears vs. Patriots

Bears vs. Patriots Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10 Rushing TDs: 4

4 Receiving TDs: 0

0 Bet on D’Andre Swift’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Chuba Hubbard, Panthers (+110) Week 10: Panthers vs. Giants

Panthers vs. Giants Kickoff: 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10

9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10 Rushing TDs: 5

5 Receiving TDs: 1

1 Bet on Chuba Hubbard’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM

Email newsletter signup

Place your bets on any NFL matchup at FanDuel. Sign up today using our link.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.