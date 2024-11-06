Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game – November 6 Published 6:18 am Wednesday, November 6, 2024

The Nashville Predators, including Steven Stamkos, meet the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Stamkos in the Predators-Capitals matchup? Use our stats and information to assist you.

Stamkos Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -148, Under: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -148, Under: +115) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +176, Under: -234)

Predators vs. Capitals Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Stamkos Prop Insights

In 12 games, Stamkos has averaged 19:02 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -10.

He has picked up at least one point in three games, and has five points in all.

He has two goals on the power play, and also two assists.

He takes 2.8 shots per game, and converts 6.1% of them.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in three games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 12 opportunities).

He has registered a point in three games this season, with two multiple-point games.

Capitals Defensive Insights

The Capitals have given up 33 total goals (three per game), ranking sixth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

Its +13 goal differential is the fifth-best in the league.

The Capitals have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 22.7 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Capitals

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Washington 12 Games 0 5 Points 0 2 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

