Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game – November 6 Published 6:18 am Wednesday, November 6, 2024

The Nashville Predators, including Ryan O’Reilly, play the Washington Capitals on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Capital One Arena. Looking to wager on O’Reilly’s props against the Capitals? Scroll down for stats and information to help you.

O’Reilly Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -135, Under: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -135, Under: +105) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +140, Under: -182)

Bet on Ryan O’Reilly props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Capitals Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

O’Reilly Prop Insights

In 12 games, O’Reilly has a plus-minus of -5, and is averaging 20:12 on the ice.

O’Reilly has picked up at least one point in eight games, with nine points in total.

O’Reilly has picked up two goals and one assist on the power play.

O’Reilly’s shooting percentage is 15%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

He has gone over his points prop bet eight times this season in games with a set points prop (12 opportunities).

He has put up a point in eight games this season, with one multiple-point game.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on O’Reilly props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Capitals Defensive Insights

The Capitals have given up 33 total goals (three per game), the sixth-fewest in league action.

It has the fifth-best goal differential in the league at +13.

The Capitals are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 22.7 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

O’Reilly vs. Capitals

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Washington 12 Games 0 9 Points 0 3 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.