Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game – November 6
Published 6:18 am Wednesday, November 6, 2024
The Nashville Predators, including Ryan O’Reilly, play the Washington Capitals on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Capital One Arena. Looking to wager on O’Reilly’s props against the Capitals? Scroll down for stats and information to help you.
O’Reilly Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -135, Under: +105)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +140, Under: -182)
Predators vs. Capitals Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
O’Reilly Prop Insights
- In 12 games, O’Reilly has a plus-minus of -5, and is averaging 20:12 on the ice.
- O’Reilly has picked up at least one point in eight games, with nine points in total.
- O’Reilly has picked up two goals and one assist on the power play.
- O’Reilly’s shooting percentage is 15%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.
- He has gone over his points prop bet eight times this season in games with a set points prop (12 opportunities).
- He has put up a point in eight games this season, with one multiple-point game.
Capitals Defensive Insights
- The Capitals have given up 33 total goals (three per game), the sixth-fewest in league action.
- It has the fifth-best goal differential in the league at +13.
- The Capitals are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 22.7 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.
O’Reilly vs. Capitals
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Washington
|12
|Games
|0
|9
|Points
|0
|3
|Goals
|0
|6
|Assists
|0
