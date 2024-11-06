Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game – November 6

Published 6:18 am Wednesday, November 6, 2024

By Data Skrive

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game - November 6

The Nashville Predators, including Ryan O’Reilly, play the Washington Capitals on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Capital One Arena. Looking to wager on O’Reilly’s props against the Capitals? Scroll down for stats and information to help you.

O’Reilly Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -135, Under: +105)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +140, Under: -182)

Predators vs. Capitals Game Info

O’Reilly Prop Insights

  • In 12 games, O’Reilly has a plus-minus of -5, and is averaging 20:12 on the ice.
  • O’Reilly has picked up at least one point in eight games, with nine points in total.
  • O’Reilly has picked up two goals and one assist on the power play.
  • O’Reilly’s shooting percentage is 15%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet eight times this season in games with a set points prop (12 opportunities).
  • He has put up a point in eight games this season, with one multiple-point game.

Capitals Defensive Insights

  • The Capitals have given up 33 total goals (three per game), the sixth-fewest in league action.
  • It has the fifth-best goal differential in the league at +13.
  • The Capitals are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 22.7 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Capitals

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Washington
12 Games 0
9 Points 0
3 Goals 0
6 Assists 0

