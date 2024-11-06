Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game – November 6
Published 6:18 am Wednesday, November 6, 2024
Roman Josi and the Nashville Predators play the Washington Capitals on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Capital One Arena. Thinking about a bet on Josi in the Predators-Capitals matchup? Use our stats and information to assist you.
Josi Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -162, Under: +126)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120)
Predators vs. Capitals Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Josi Prop Insights
- Josi has averaged 25:52 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -10.
- Josi has seven points overall, picking up at least one point in four different games.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also four assists.
- Josi averages 4.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 1.9%.
- He has gone over his points prop bet four times this season in games with a set points prop (12 opportunities).
- He has put up a point in four games this season, with three multiple-point games.
Capitals Defensive Insights
- The Capitals have given up 33 total goals (three per game), the sixth-fewest in league play.
- With a goal differential of +13, the team is fifth-best in the league in that category.
- The Capitals have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 22.7 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.
Josi vs. Capitals
