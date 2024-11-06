Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game – November 6

Published 6:18 am Wednesday, November 6, 2024

By Data Skrive

Roman Josi and the Nashville Predators play the Washington Capitals on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Capital One Arena. Thinking about a bet on Josi in the Predators-Capitals matchup? Use our stats and information to assist you.

Josi Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -162, Under: +126)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120)

Predators vs. Capitals Game Info

Josi Prop Insights

  • Josi has averaged 25:52 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -10.
  • Josi has seven points overall, picking up at least one point in four different games.
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also four assists.
  • Josi averages 4.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 1.9%.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet four times this season in games with a set points prop (12 opportunities).
  • He has put up a point in four games this season, with three multiple-point games.

Capitals Defensive Insights

  • The Capitals have given up 33 total goals (three per game), the sixth-fewest in league play.
  • With a goal differential of +13, the team is fifth-best in the league in that category.
  • The Capitals have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 22.7 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Capitals

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Washington
12 Games 0
7 Points 0
1 Goals 0
6 Assists 0

