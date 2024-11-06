Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game – November 6 Published 6:18 am Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Roman Josi and the Nashville Predators play the Washington Capitals on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Capital One Arena. Thinking about a bet on Josi in the Predators-Capitals matchup? Use our stats and information to assist you.

Josi Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -162, Under: +126)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -162, Under: +126) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120)

Predators vs. Capitals Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

TV Channel: ESPN+

Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Josi Prop Insights

Josi has averaged 25:52 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -10.

Josi has seven points overall, picking up at least one point in four different games.

He has one goal on the power play, and also four assists.

Josi averages 4.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 1.9%.

He has gone over his points prop bet four times this season in games with a set points prop (12 opportunities).

He has put up a point in four games this season, with three multiple-point games.

Capitals Defensive Insights

The Capitals have given up 33 total goals (three per game), the sixth-fewest in league play.

With a goal differential of +13, the team is fifth-best in the league in that category.

The Capitals have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 22.7 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Capitals

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Washington 12 Games 0 7 Points 0 1 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

