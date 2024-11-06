Panthers vs. Predators Injury Report Today – November 7 Published 10:43 pm Wednesday, November 6, 2024

The Florida Panthers’ (9-3-1) injury report has two players listed ahead of a Thursday, November 7 matchup with the Nashville Predators (4-8-1) at Amerant Bank Arena, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET.

Florida Panthers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jonah Gadjovich LW Questionable Back Justin Sourdif RW Out Undisclosed

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Spencer Stastney D Out Personal Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed

Panthers vs. Predators Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 7, 2024

Thursday, November 7, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Sunrise, Florida

Sunrise, Florida Venue: Amerant Bank Arena

Panthers Season Insights

The Panthers score the fifth-most goals in the NHL (48 total, 3.7 per game).

Defensively, Florida has given up 41 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 18th in league play.

Their goal differential (+7) makes them eighth-best in the league.

Predators Season Insights

With 31 goals (2.4 per game), the Predators have the league’s 28th-ranked offense.

Nashville gives up 3.4 goals per game (44 total), which ranks 24th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -13, they are 29th in the league.

Panthers vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Panthers (-180) Predators (+149) 6

