Panthers vs. Predators Injury Report Today – November 7
Published 10:43 pm Wednesday, November 6, 2024
The Florida Panthers’ (9-3-1) injury report has two players listed ahead of a Thursday, November 7 matchup with the Nashville Predators (4-8-1) at Amerant Bank Arena, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET.
Florida Panthers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jonah Gadjovich
|LW
|Questionable
|Back
|Justin Sourdif
|RW
|Out
|Undisclosed
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Spencer Stastney
|D
|Out
|Personal
|Austin Roest
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
Panthers vs. Predators Game Info
- Date: Thursday, November 7, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Sunrise, Florida
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena
Panthers Season Insights
- The Panthers score the fifth-most goals in the NHL (48 total, 3.7 per game).
- Defensively, Florida has given up 41 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 18th in league play.
- Their goal differential (+7) makes them eighth-best in the league.
Predators Season Insights
- With 31 goals (2.4 per game), the Predators have the league’s 28th-ranked offense.
- Nashville gives up 3.4 goals per game (44 total), which ranks 24th in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of -13, they are 29th in the league.
Panthers vs. Predators Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Panthers (-180)
|Predators (+149)
|6
