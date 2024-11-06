November 6 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options
Published 4:36 am Wednesday, November 6, 2024
Wednesday’s NHL schedule features plenty of excitement, including a matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Edmonton Oilers.
Information on live coverage of Wednesday’s NHL play is included for you.
How to Watch November 6 NHL Games
|Matchup
|Puck Drop
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|Nashville Predators @ Washington Capitals
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Detroit Red Wings @ Chicago Blackhawks
|8 p.m. ET
|TNT
|Max
|Vegas Golden Knights @ Edmonton Oilers
|8:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
Regional restrictions may apply.