November 6 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 4:36 am Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Wednesday’s NHL schedule features plenty of excitement, including a matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Edmonton Oilers.

Information on live coverage of Wednesday’s NHL play is included for you.

How to Watch November 6 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Nashville Predators @ Washington Capitals 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Detroit Red Wings @ Chicago Blackhawks 8 p.m. ET TNT Max Vegas Golden Knights @ Edmonton Oilers 8:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.