NFL Week 10 Picks Against the Spread, Tips and Predictions
Published 1:27 am Wednesday, November 6, 2024
There are 14 matchups on the NFL’s Week 10 schedule, with the Cardinals (-1) among the best bets versus the spread, according to our projections. For more suggestions, including parlay opportunities, scroll down.
Find an edge on the competition and take advantage of our spread picks for the NFL. BetMGM has all the information you need to start wagering on the NFL.
NFL Picks Against the Spread – Week 10
Jump to Matchup:
NYJ-ARI | MIA-LAR | PIT-WAS | ATL-NO | DET-HOU | BUF-IND | MIN-JAX | SF-TB | NYG-CAR | NE-CHI | CIN-BAL | TEN-LAC | PHI-DAL | DEN-KC
Pick: Cardinals -1 vs. Jets
- Matchup: New York Jets at Arizona Cardinals
- Projected Winner & Margin: Cardinals by 11.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Cardinals -1
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 10
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Email newsletter signup
Pick: Rams -2.5 vs. Dolphins
- Matchup: Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Rams
- Projected Winner & Margin: Rams by 16.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Rams -2.5
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 11
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Commanders -3 vs. Steelers
- Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Washington Commanders
- Projected Winner & Margin: Commanders by 4.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Commanders -3
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 10
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Falcons -3.5 vs. Saints
- Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints
- Projected Winner & Margin: Falcons by 5.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Falcons -3.5
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 10
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Lions -3.5 vs. Texans
- Matchup: Detroit Lions at Houston Texans
- Projected Winner & Margin: Lions by 8.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Lions -3.5
- Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 10
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Bills -4 vs. Colts
- Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Indianapolis Colts
- Projected Winner & Margin: Bills by 5.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Bills -4
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 10
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Vikings -4 vs. Jaguars
- Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Jacksonville Jaguars
- Projected Winner & Margin: Vikings by 14.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Vikings -4
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 10
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Buccaneers +5.5 vs. 49ers
- Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Projected Winner & Margin: Buccaneers by 10.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: 49ers -5.5
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 10
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Giants -6 vs. Panthers
- Matchup: New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers
- Projected Winner & Margin: Giants by 7.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Giants -6
- Time: 9:30 a.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 10
- TV Channel: NFL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Bears -6 vs. Patriots
- Matchup: New England Patriots at Chicago Bears
- Projected Winner & Margin: Bears by 13.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Bears -6
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 10
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Ravens -6.5 vs. Bengals
- Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens
- Projected Winner & Margin: Ravens by 14.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Ravens -6.5
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 7
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Chargers -7.5 vs. Titans
- Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers
- Projected Winner & Margin: Chargers by 19.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Chargers -7.5
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 10
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Eagles -7.5 vs. Cowboys
- Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys
- Projected Winner & Margin: Eagles by 8.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Eagles -7.5
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 10
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Chiefs -8.5 vs. Broncos
- Matchup: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs
- Projected Winner & Margin: Chiefs by 9.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Chiefs -8.5
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 10
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Catch every NFL touchdown with NFL RedZone on Fubo.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.