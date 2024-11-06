NFL Week 10 Computer Predictions, Best Bets, Over/Under Picks
Published 1:19 am Wednesday, November 6, 2024
On the Week 10 NFL slate, we have the Buccaneers (+5.5) as the best bet on the board. Keep reading for more tips on point spreads and over/unders, including parlay opportunities.
Take advantage of our predictions to make your NFL picks this week.
Best Week 10 Spread Bets
Jump to Matchup:
NYJ-ARI | MIA-LAR | PIT-WAS | ATL-NO | DET-HOU
Pick: Cardinals -1 vs. Jets
- Matchup: New York Jets at Arizona Cardinals
- Projected Winner & Margin: Cardinals by 11.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Cardinals -1
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 10
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Rams -2.5 vs. Dolphins
- Matchup: Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Rams
- Projected Winner & Margin: Rams by 16.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Rams -2.5
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 11
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Commanders -3 vs. Steelers
- Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Washington Commanders
- Projected Winner & Margin: Commanders by 4.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Commanders -3
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 10
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Falcons -3.5 vs. Saints
- Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints
- Projected Winner & Margin: Falcons by 5.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Falcons -3.5
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 10
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Lions -3.5 vs. Texans
- Matchup: Detroit Lions at Houston Texans
- Projected Winner & Margin: Lions by 8.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Lions -3.5
- Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 10
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Make smart decisions.
Best Week 10 Total Bets
Jump to Matchup:
Under 49 – Lions vs. Texans
- Matchup: Detroit Lions at Houston Texans
- Projected Total: 47.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 10
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Under 45.5 – Steelers vs. Commanders
- Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Washington Commanders
- Projected Total: 44.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 10
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Under 41.5 – Broncos vs. Chiefs
- Matchup: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs
- Projected Total: 41.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 10
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Over 50.5 – 49ers vs. Buccaneers
- Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Projected Total: 52.4 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 10
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Under 46 – Bills vs. Colts
- Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Indianapolis Colts
- Projected Total: 45.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Nov. 10
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Catch every NFL touchdown with NFL RedZone on Fubo.
