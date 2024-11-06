Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game – November 6

Published 6:17 am Wednesday, November 6, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators, including Jonathan Marchessault, will be in action Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Washington Capitals. If you’re considering a bet on Marchessault against the Capitals, we have plenty of information to help you below.

Marchessault Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +176, Under: -234)

Predators vs. Capitals Game Info

Marchessault Prop Insights

  • Marchessault’s plus-minus rating is -6, in 18:31 per game on the ice.
  • He has gotten at least one point in six games, and has seven points in all.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus four assists.
  • Marchessault’s shooting percentage is 5.4%, and he averages 3.1 shots per game.
  • In six of the 12 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
  • Through 12 games played this season, he has put up seven points, with a single multi-point game.

Capitals Defensive Insights

  • The Capitals have allowed 33 total goals (three per game), the sixth-fewest in league play.
  • It has the fifth-best goal differential in the league at +13.
  • The Capitals have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 22.7 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Capitals

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Washington
12 Games 0
7 Points 0
2 Goals 0
5 Assists 0

