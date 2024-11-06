Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game – November 6
Published 6:17 am Wednesday, November 6, 2024
The Nashville Predators, including Jonathan Marchessault, will be in action Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Washington Capitals. If you’re considering a bet on Marchessault against the Capitals, we have plenty of information to help you below.
Marchessault Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +176, Under: -234)
Predators vs. Capitals Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Marchessault Prop Insights
- Marchessault’s plus-minus rating is -6, in 18:31 per game on the ice.
- He has gotten at least one point in six games, and has seven points in all.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus four assists.
- Marchessault’s shooting percentage is 5.4%, and he averages 3.1 shots per game.
- In six of the 12 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
- Through 12 games played this season, he has put up seven points, with a single multi-point game.
Capitals Defensive Insights
- The Capitals have allowed 33 total goals (three per game), the sixth-fewest in league play.
- It has the fifth-best goal differential in the league at +13.
- The Capitals have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 22.7 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.
Marchessault vs. Capitals
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Washington
|12
|Games
|0
|7
|Points
|0
|2
|Goals
|0
|5
|Assists
|0
