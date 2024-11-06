Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game – November 6 Published 6:17 am Wednesday, November 6, 2024

The Nashville Predators, including Jonathan Marchessault, will be in action Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Washington Capitals. If you’re considering a bet on Marchessault against the Capitals, we have plenty of information to help you below.

Marchessault Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +176, Under: -234)

Predators vs. Capitals Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Marchessault Prop Insights

Marchessault’s plus-minus rating is -6, in 18:31 per game on the ice.

He has gotten at least one point in six games, and has seven points in all.

On the power play he has one goal, plus four assists.

Marchessault’s shooting percentage is 5.4%, and he averages 3.1 shots per game.

In six of the 12 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.

Through 12 games played this season, he has put up seven points, with a single multi-point game.

Capitals Defensive Insights

The Capitals have allowed 33 total goals (three per game), the sixth-fewest in league play.

It has the fifth-best goal differential in the league at +13.

The Capitals have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 22.7 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Capitals

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Washington 12 Games 0 7 Points 0 2 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.