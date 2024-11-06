Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game – November 6
Published 6:16 am Wednesday, November 6, 2024
The Nashville Predators, including Gustav Nyquist, face the Washington Capitals on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Capital One Arena. There are prop bets for Nyquist available, and we have some stats to help you make good decisions.
Nyquist Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +105, Under: -135)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +185, Under: -248)
Predators vs. Capitals Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Nyquist Prop Insights
- In 12 games, Nyquist has averaged 17:27 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -1.
- Nyquist has seven points overall, getting at least one point in five different games.
- Nyquist has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 28.6% of them.
- In five of the 12 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
- Through 12 games played this season, he has put up seven points, with a pair of multi-point games.
Capitals Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Capitals are one of the stingiest units in NHL play, allowing 33 total goals (three per game) to rank sixth.
- Its +13 goal differential is the fifth-best in the league.
- The Capitals are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 22.7 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.
Nyquist vs. Capitals
