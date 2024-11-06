Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game – November 6

The Nashville Predators, including Gustav Nyquist, face the Washington Capitals on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Capital One Arena. There are prop bets for Nyquist available, and we have some stats to help you make good decisions.

Nyquist Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +105, Under: -135)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +185, Under: -248)

Predators vs. Capitals Game Info

Nyquist Prop Insights

  • In 12 games, Nyquist has averaged 17:27 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -1.
  • Nyquist has seven points overall, getting at least one point in five different games.
  • Nyquist has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 28.6% of them.
  • In five of the 12 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
  • Through 12 games played this season, he has put up seven points, with a pair of multi-point games.

Capitals Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Capitals are one of the stingiest units in NHL play, allowing 33 total goals (three per game) to rank sixth.
  • Its +13 goal differential is the fifth-best in the league.
  • The Capitals are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 22.7 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist vs. Capitals

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Washington
12 Games 0
7 Points 0
4 Goals 0
3 Assists 0

