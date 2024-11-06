Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game – November 6 Published 6:16 am Wednesday, November 6, 2024

The Nashville Predators, including Gustav Nyquist, face the Washington Capitals on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Capital One Arena. There are prop bets for Nyquist available, and we have some stats to help you make good decisions.

Nyquist Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +105, Under: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +105, Under: -135) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +185, Under: -248)

Predators vs. Capitals Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Nyquist Prop Insights

In 12 games, Nyquist has averaged 17:27 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -1.

Nyquist has seven points overall, getting at least one point in five different games.

Nyquist has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 28.6% of them.

In five of the 12 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.

Through 12 games played this season, he has put up seven points, with a pair of multi-point games.

Capitals Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Capitals are one of the stingiest units in NHL play, allowing 33 total goals (three per game) to rank sixth.

Its +13 goal differential is the fifth-best in the league.

The Capitals are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 22.7 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist vs. Capitals

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Washington 12 Games 0 7 Points 0 4 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

