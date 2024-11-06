Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game – November 6
Published 6:18 am Wednesday, November 6, 2024
Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators play the Washington Capitals on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Capital One Arena. Prop bets for Forsberg in that upcoming Predators-Capitals game are available, so check out our stats to help you make good calls.
Forsberg Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -248, Under: +185)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +120, Under: -154)
Predators vs. Capitals Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Forsberg Prop Insights
- In 12 games, Forsberg has averaged 19:26 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -5.
- He has had at least one point in nine games, and has 10 points in all.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also two assists.
- Forsberg’s shooting percentage is 11.3%, and he averages 4.4 shots per game.
- In one game he has played with a set points prop (out of 12 opportunities) he’s exceeded the prop total.
- He has put up a point in nine games this season, with one multiple-point game.
Capitals Defensive Insights
- The Capitals have conceded 33 total goals (three per game), the sixth-fewest in NHL play.
- Its +13 goal differential is the fifth-best in the league.
- The Capitals are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 22.7 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.
Forsberg vs. Capitals
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Washington
|12
|Games
|0
|10
|Points
|0
|6
|Goals
|0
|4
|Assists
|0
