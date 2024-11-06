Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game – November 6

Published 6:18 am Wednesday, November 6, 2024

By Data Skrive

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game - November 6

Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators play the Washington Capitals on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Capital One Arena. Prop bets for Forsberg in that upcoming Predators-Capitals game are available, so check out our stats to help you make good calls.

Forsberg Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -248, Under: +185)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +120, Under: -154)

Bet on Filip Forsberg props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Capitals Game Info

Forsberg Prop Insights

  • In 12 games, Forsberg has averaged 19:26 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -5.
  • He has had at least one point in nine games, and has 10 points in all.
  • He has two goals on the power play, and also two assists.
  • Forsberg’s shooting percentage is 11.3%, and he averages 4.4 shots per game.
  • In one game he has played with a set points prop (out of 12 opportunities) he’s exceeded the prop total.
  • He has put up a point in nine games this season, with one multiple-point game.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Forsberg props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Capitals Defensive Insights

  • The Capitals have conceded 33 total goals (three per game), the sixth-fewest in NHL play.
  • Its +13 goal differential is the fifth-best in the league.
  • The Capitals are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 22.7 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Forsberg vs. Capitals

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Washington
12 Games 0
10 Points 0
6 Goals 0
4 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Player Props

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game - November 6

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game – November 6

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game - November 6

Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game – November 6

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game - November 6

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game – November 6

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game - November 6

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game – November 6

Print Article

SportsPlus