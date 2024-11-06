Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game – November 6 Published 6:18 am Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators play the Washington Capitals on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Capital One Arena. Prop bets for Forsberg in that upcoming Predators-Capitals game are available, so check out our stats to help you make good calls.

Forsberg Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -248, Under: +185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -248, Under: +185) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +120, Under: -154)

Predators vs. Capitals Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Forsberg Prop Insights

In 12 games, Forsberg has averaged 19:26 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -5.

He has had at least one point in nine games, and has 10 points in all.

He has two goals on the power play, and also two assists.

Forsberg’s shooting percentage is 11.3%, and he averages 4.4 shots per game.

In one game he has played with a set points prop (out of 12 opportunities) he’s exceeded the prop total.

He has put up a point in nine games this season, with one multiple-point game.

Capitals Defensive Insights

The Capitals have conceded 33 total goals (three per game), the sixth-fewest in NHL play.

Its +13 goal differential is the fifth-best in the league.

The Capitals are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 22.7 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Capitals

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Washington 12 Games 0 10 Points 0 6 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

