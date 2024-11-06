Buy Tickets for Washington Capitals vs. Nashville Predators on November 6 Published 6:29 am Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Alexander Ovechkin and Ryan O’Reilly are two of the best players to keep an eye on when the Washington Capitals meet the Nashville Predators at Capital One Arena on Wednesday, November 6 at 7:00 PM ET.

Capitals vs. Predators Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 6

Wednesday, November 6 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Favorite: Capitals (-120)

Capitals (-120) Total: 5

5 TV: ESPN+

Players to Watch

Capitals Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Dylan Strome 11 4 13 17 Alexander Ovechkin 11 7 7 14 Connor McMichael 11 7 5 12 Aliaksei Protas 11 4 7 11 Tom Wilson 11 6 3 9 Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Filip Forsberg 12 6 4 10 Ryan O’Reilly 12 3 6 9 Jonathan Marchessault 12 2 5 7 Gustav Nyquist 12 4 3 7 Roman Josi 12 1 6 7

Capitals vs. Predators Stat Comparison

The Capitals offense’s 46 total goals (4.2 per game) are ranked seventh in the NHL this year.

Washington has allowed the sixth-fewest goals in NHL play this season, 33 (three per game).

The Capitals’ 10.81% power-play conversion rate this season ranks 32nd in the league.

The Predators have the league’s 30th-ranked scoring offense (29 total goals, 2.4 per game).

Nashville has given up 3.4 goals per game, and 41 total, which ranks 18th among all league teams.

The Predators have the NHL’s 12th-ranked power-play conversion rate of 21.95%.

