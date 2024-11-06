Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game – November 6
Published 6:18 am Wednesday, November 6, 2024
Brady Skjei will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and Washington Capitals play on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at 7:00 PM ET. If you’re thinking about a wager on Skjei against the Capitals, we have lots of information to help you below.
Skjei Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +220, Under: -300)
Predators vs. Capitals Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Skjei Prop Insights
- Skjei’s plus-minus rating is -5, in 20:51 per game on the ice.
- He has picked up at least one point in five games, and has five points in all.
- Skjei has scored one goal on the power play.
- He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 6.9% of them.
- In four of the 10 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
- He has recorded five points, all from single-point games, this season.
Capitals Defensive Insights
- The Capitals have allowed 33 total goals (three per game), the sixth-fewest in NHL action.
- With a goal differential of +13, the team is fifth-best in the league in that category.
- The Capitals are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 22.7 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.
Skjei vs. Capitals
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Washington
|12
|Games
|0
|5
|Points
|0
|2
|Goals
|0
|3
|Assists
|0
