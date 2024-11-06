Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game – November 6

Published 6:18 am Wednesday, November 6, 2024

By Data Skrive

Brady Skjei will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and Washington Capitals play on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at 7:00 PM ET. If you’re thinking about a wager on Skjei against the Capitals, we have lots of information to help you below.

Skjei Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +220, Under: -300)

Predators vs. Capitals Game Info

Skjei Prop Insights

  • Skjei’s plus-minus rating is -5, in 20:51 per game on the ice.
  • He has picked up at least one point in five games, and has five points in all.
  • Skjei has scored one goal on the power play.
  • He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 6.9% of them.
  • In four of the 10 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
  • He has recorded five points, all from single-point games, this season.

Capitals Defensive Insights

  • The Capitals have allowed 33 total goals (three per game), the sixth-fewest in NHL action.
  • With a goal differential of +13, the team is fifth-best in the league in that category.
  • The Capitals are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 22.7 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Skjei vs. Capitals

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Washington
12 Games 0
5 Points 0
2 Goals 0
3 Assists 0

