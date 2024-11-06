Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game – November 6 Published 6:18 am Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Brady Skjei will be on the ice when

the Nashville Predators and Washington Capitals play on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at 7:00 PM ET. If you’re thinking about a wager on Skjei against the Capitals, we have lots of information to help you below.

Skjei Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +220, Under: -300)

Predators vs. Capitals Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Skjei Prop Insights

Skjei’s plus-minus rating is -5, in 20:51 per game on the ice.

He has picked up at least one point in five games, and has five points in all.

Skjei has scored one goal on the power play.

He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 6.9% of them.

In four of the 10 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.

He has recorded five points, all from single-point games, this season.

Capitals Defensive Insights

The Capitals have allowed 33 total goals (three per game), the sixth-fewest in NHL action.

With a goal differential of +13, the team is fifth-best in the league in that category.

The Capitals are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 22.7 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Skjei vs. Capitals

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Washington 12 Games 0 5 Points 0 2 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.