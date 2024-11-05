Tyjae Spears Fantasy Projections: Week 10 vs. the Chargers Published 10:41 pm Tuesday, November 5, 2024

In Week 10 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), RB Tyjae Spears and the Tennessee Titans will face the Los Angeles Chargers, who have the eighth-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (107.9 yards allowed per game).

Is Spears a worthwhile starting option in fantasy this week? Read on as we dive into his upcoming matchup versus the Chargers.

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers

Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers Projected Fantasy Points: 5

5 Game Day & Time: November 10, 2024 at 4:05 PM ET

November 10, 2024 at 4:05 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 7.2 4 21 0 4 11 0 Week 2 @Jets 5.1 6 20 0 2 11 0 Week 3 @Packers 10.1 2 7 0 4 54 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 11.9 15 39 1 2 0 0 Week 6 @Colts 2.7 6 27 0 0 0 0

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Stats

Ranked 60th at his position and 249th overall in the league, Spears has 25 fantasy points (five per game).

In his past three games, Spears has accumulated 18.7 fantasy points (6.2 per game). He has rushed for 73 yards on 23 carries, with one touchdown, and has 54 yards receiving on six catches (six targets).

Tyjae Spears picked up 9.9 fantasy points — 15 carries, 39 yards, 1 TD — in Week 4 versus the Miami Dolphins, his best game of the season.

In Week 6 against the Indianapolis Colts, Spears posted a season-low 2.7 fantasy points, with this stat line: 6 carries, 27 yards.

