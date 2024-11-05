Traffic stop leads to drug arrest Published 8:22 am Tuesday, November 5, 2024

A Harlan County woman is facing charges including drug trafficking after allegedly being found in possession of controlled substances during a traffic stop.

Heaven Barnett, 33, of Cawood, was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 30.

According to a press release, Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Jesse Howard performed a traffic stop in the Cawood area. Investigation determined the driver of the vehicle was impaired. Barnett was arrested for DUI at that time. Harlan County Sheriff’s K9 Sjors was then deployed. Sjors alerted to the presence of controlled substances, leading to suspected controlled substances being found along with drug paraphernalia associated with drug trafficking and cash.

Barnett was charged with trafficking in legend drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, license to be in possession, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, and first-degree promoting contraband. She was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

In other police activity:

• Ventris Browning, 59, of Cumberland, was arrested by the Cumberland City Police Department on Nov. 3. He was charged with second-degree burglary. Browning was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Paul Wynn, 32, was arrested by the Cumberland City Police Department on Nov. 3. He was charged with second-degree burglary and public intoxication. Wynn was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Joshua Pace, 31, of Wallins, was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 1. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). Pace was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Megan Helton, 36, of Evarts, was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 1. She was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Helton was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Corey Napier, 39, of Redfox, was arrested by Kentucky State Police on Oct. 30. She was charged with third-degree trafficking a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, tampering with physical evidence, and persistent felony offender II. Napier was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Alan Murray, 67, of LeJunior, was arrested by the Office of Probation and Parole on Nov. 1. He was charged with probation violation. Murray was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Chelsea Estes, 29, of Evarts, was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 29. She was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of synthetic drugs, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, possession of marijuana, and failure to wear a seat belt. Estes was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.