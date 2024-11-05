Roy Edward Fowler Jr., 76 Published 8:27 am Tuesday, November 5, 2024

Roy Edward Fowler Jr., 76, of Chuckey, TN, peacefully passed through the heavenly gates on 10-18-2024. Roy was born in Mary Alice, KY, in 1948 to Roy Fowler Sr. and Jewell Irvin Fowler. He loved the mountains of his birth and those of Tennessee along with Christian Bluegrass music. Roy enlisted in the U.S Navy in 1965, where he was committed to and proud of his Naval responsibility, through which he earned numerous awards, ribbons, and medals for his service. As a family we were all forged by the sea through separation of deployment, trials of shore duty and culture shock. Roy passed down a legacy of selflessness, generosity, and gratitude, which he modeled wholeheartedly. Roy was a local Pastor who loved the Lord and is Saved by Grace. He gave freely to all he met, never expecting anything in return. He was a dedicated father, and as his daughter, I am proud of his accomplishments, strength in adversity and all the loving support. He always ended his voice messages with “Love you, bye!” I love you, Daddy. Roy is survived by his only child and devoted daughter Rebecca, loving grandchildren Azaria and Zane, along with his beloved puggle Leecee. The graveside service will be held at 2pm Friday, November 8, 2024 in Mountain Home National Cemetery with the Greene County Honor Guard conveying military honors. Roy Fowler Jr 1948-2024