November 5 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 4:38 am Tuesday, November 5, 2024

In a Tuesday NHL slate that includes a lot of thrilling matchups, the Los Angeles Kings versus the Minnesota Wild is a game to watch.

In terms of live coverage, we have what you need to know about Tuesday’s NHL action here. Check out the links below.

How to Watch November 5 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Ottawa Senators @ Buffalo Sabres 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Philadelphia Flyers @ Carolina Hurricanes 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Boston Bruins @ Toronto Maple Leafs 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Calgary Flames @ Montreal Canadiens 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Pittsburgh Penguins @ New York Islanders 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Utah Hockey Club @ Winnipeg Jets 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Los Angeles Kings @ Minnesota Wild 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Tampa Bay Lightning @ St. Louis Blues 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Seattle Kraken @ Colorado Avalanche 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Vancouver Canucks @ Anaheim Ducks 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Columbus Blue Jackets @ San Jose Sharks 10:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.