NBA Best Bets: Knicks vs. Hawks Picks for November 6 Published 12:40 pm Tuesday, November 5, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (3-5) are underdogs (by 8.5 points) to break a three-game home losing streak when they host the New York Knicks (3-3) on Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET.

Before placing a wager on this game, take a peek at the best bets available on Wednesday according to our computer predictions.

Email newsletter signup

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Knicks vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: MSG and FDSSE

MSG and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Knicks vs. Hawks Best Bets

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Pick ATS: Knicks (- 8.5)

Against the spread, New York is 3-3-0 this year.

Atlanta has posted one win against the spread this season.

The Hawks don’t have a win ATS (0-2) as a 8.5-point underdog or greater this year.

Bet on this game’s spread with BetMGM

Pick OU:

Over (225.5)





In two games this season, the Knicks and their opponents have combined to total more than 225.5 points.

The Hawks have combined with their opponent to score more than 225.5 points in seven of eight games this season.

The average point total in New York’s games this season is 220.7, 4.8 points fewer than this matchup’s over/under.

Atlanta’s average game total this season has been 230.8, 5.3 more points than this matchup’s over/under.

The Hawks are the league’s fifth-highest scoring team this season compared to the 28th-ranked Knicks.

The Hawks have allowed the 29th-fewest points in NBA play this season, while the Knicks have given up the second-fewest.

Bet on this game’s total with BetMGM

Moneyline Pick: Knicks (-350)

The Knicks have been favorites in five games this season and won three (60%) of those contests.

The Hawks have been chosen as underdogs in four games this year and have walked away with the win one time (25%) in those games.

New York has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -350.

Atlanta has yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +260 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for the Knicks.

Bet on this game’s moneyline with BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.