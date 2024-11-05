Knicks vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – November 6 Published 3:16 pm Tuesday, November 5, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (3-5) host the New York Knicks (3-3) after losing three straight home games. The Knicks are favored by 8.5 points in the contest, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 6, 2024.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Knicks vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: MSG and FDSSE

MSG and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Email newsletter signup

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Knicks vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction:

Knicks 119 – Hawks 110

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Knicks (- 8.5)

Knicks (- 8.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Knicks (-8.7)

Knicks (-8.7) Pick OU: Over (225.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 229.5

The Knicks have covered more often than the Hawks this season, tallying an ATS record of 3-3-0, compared to the 1-7-0 record of the Hawks.

When it comes to eclipsing the total in 2024-25, Atlanta and its opponents do it more often (87.5% of the time) than New York and its opponents (50%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Knicks are 3-2, while the Hawks are 1-3 as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Knicks with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Knicks Performance Insights

This year, the Knicks are putting up 112.8 points per game (16th-ranked in NBA) and ceding 109 points per contest (seventh-ranked).

New York has not been allowing many rebounds this season, ranking second-best in the NBA (40.2 rebounds allowed per game), but it ranks fourth-worst in the league with just 41 rebounds per contest.

So far this year, the Knicks rank 23rd in the league in assists, putting up 23.7 per game.

New York is forcing 12.2 turnovers per game this season (25th-ranked in NBA), but it has averaged just 11 turnovers per contest (third-best).

With a 41.4% three-point percentage this season, the Knicks are best in the NBA. They rank 12th in the league by draining 13.2 threes per contest.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Hawks Performance Insights

The Hawks are 10th in the league in points scored (115.3 per game) and fourth-worst in points conceded (121.9).

In 2024-25, Atlanta is 23rd in the league in rebounds (42.1 per game) and 18th in rebounds allowed (45.6).

With 27 assists per game, the Hawks are ninth in the NBA.

In 2024-25, Atlanta is fifth-worst in the league in turnovers committed (15.9 per game) and sixth in turnovers forced (15).

Beyond the arc, the Hawks are 16th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12.5). They are 21st in 3-point percentage at 34.1%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.