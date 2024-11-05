Knicks vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – November 6 Published 6:40 pm Tuesday, November 5, 2024

Here’s a peek at the injury report for the New York Knicks (3-3), which currently has three players listed, as the Knicks ready for their matchup against the Atlanta Hawks (3-5, five injured players) at State Farm Arena on Wednesday, November 6 at 7:30 PM ET.

The Knicks are coming off of a 109-97 loss to the Rockets in their most recent outing on Monday. Jalen Brunson’s team-high 29 points paced the Knicks in the loss.

The Hawks’ most recent outing on Monday ended in a 123-93 loss to the Celtics. Jalen Johnson’s team-high 20 points paced the Hawks in the loss.

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Precious Achiuwa PF Out Hamstring Cameron Payne PG Questionable Hamstring 5.6 2 3.2 Mitchell Robinson C Out Ankle

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Bogdan Bogdanovic SG Out Hamstring 8 2 2 Kobe Bufkin SG Out Shoulder Vit Krejci PG Out Adductor 4.5 1.3 1 De’Andre Hunter SF Questionable Knee 18 6.5 2 Seth Lundy SF Questionable Ankle

Knicks vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: MSG and FDSSE

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: MSG and FDSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Knicks vs. Hawks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Knicks -6.5 225.5

