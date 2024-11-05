Kings vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Monday, Nov. 18
Published 6:05 am Tuesday, November 5, 2024
On Monday, November 18, 2024, the Sacramento Kings (4-3) take on the Atlanta Hawks (3-5) at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and FDSSE.
Kings vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Monday, November 18, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: NBCS-CA and FDSSE
- Location: Sacramento, California
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
- Favorite: –
Kings vs. Hawks 2024-25 Stats
|Kings
|Hawks
|118.3
|Points Avg.
|115.3
|114
|Points Allowed Avg.
|121.9
|48.7%
|Field Goal %
|46.8%
|33.1%
|Three Point %
|34.1%
Kings’ Top Players
- Domantas Sabonis scores 20.7 points per game and adds 13.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists this season for the Kings.
- DeMar DeRozan scores 25.4 points per game, adding 4.3 rebounds and four assists.
- De’Aaron Fox is the top active three-point shooter for the Kings, hitting two per game.
- Fox averages 2.1 steals per game. Keon Ellis collects 1.2 blocks a game.
Hawks’ Top Players
- The Hawks go-to guy, Trae Young, leads active Hawks players in both scoring (23.9 points per game) and assists (11 assists per game).
- This season, Jalen Johnson has a statline of 18.4 points, 5.1 assists and 10 rebounds per game.
- Garrison Mathews knocks down 3.4 threes per game.
- Johnson is a strong defender with 1.8 steals and 0.9 blocks per game.
Kings Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|11/10
|Suns
|–
|Away
|–
|11/11
|Spurs
|–
|Away
|–
|11/13
|Suns
|–
|Home
|–
|11/15
|Timberwolves
|–
|Home
|–
|11/16
|Jazz
|–
|Home
|–
|11/18
|Hawks
|–
|Home
|–
|11/22
|Clippers
|–
|Away
|–
|11/24
|Nets
|–
|Home
|–
|11/25
|Thunder
|–
|Home
|–
|11/27
|Timberwolves
|–
|Away
|–
|11/29
|Trail Blazers
|–
|Away
|–
Hawks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|11/8
|Pistons
|–
|Away
|–
|11/9
|Bulls
|–
|Home
|–
|11/12
|Celtics
|–
|Away
|–
|11/15
|Wizards
|–
|Home
|–
|11/17
|Trail Blazers
|–
|Away
|–
|11/18
|Kings
|–
|Away
|–
|11/20
|Warriors
|–
|Away
|–
|11/22
|Bulls
|–
|Away
|–
|11/25
|Mavericks
|–
|Home
|–
|11/27
|Cavaliers
|–
|Away
|–
|11/29
|Cavaliers
|–
|Home
|–
