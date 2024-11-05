Kings vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Monday, Nov. 18 Published 6:05 am Tuesday, November 5, 2024

On Monday, November 18, 2024, the Sacramento Kings (4-3) take on the Atlanta Hawks (3-5) at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and FDSSE.

Kings vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets

Date: Monday, November 18, 2024

Monday, November 18, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: NBCS-CA and FDSSE

NBCS-CA and FDSSE Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Favorite: –

Kings vs. Hawks 2024-25 Stats

Kings Hawks 118.3 Points Avg. 115.3 114 Points Allowed Avg. 121.9 48.7% Field Goal % 46.8% 33.1% Three Point % 34.1%

Kings’ Top Players

Domantas Sabonis scores 20.7 points per game and adds 13.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists this season for the Kings.

DeMar DeRozan scores 25.4 points per game, adding 4.3 rebounds and four assists.

De’Aaron Fox is the top active three-point shooter for the Kings, hitting two per game.

Fox averages 2.1 steals per game. Keon Ellis collects 1.2 blocks a game.

Hawks’ Top Players

The Hawks go-to guy, Trae Young, leads active Hawks players in both scoring (23.9 points per game) and assists (11 assists per game).

This season, Jalen Johnson has a statline of 18.4 points, 5.1 assists and 10 rebounds per game.

Garrison Mathews knocks down 3.4 threes per game.

Johnson is a strong defender with 1.8 steals and 0.9 blocks per game.

Kings Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 11/10 Suns – Away – 11/11 Spurs – Away – 11/13 Suns – Home – 11/15 Timberwolves – Home – 11/16 Jazz – Home – 11/18 Hawks – Home – 11/22 Clippers – Away – 11/24 Nets – Home – 11/25 Thunder – Home – 11/27 Timberwolves – Away – 11/29 Trail Blazers – Away –

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 11/8 Pistons – Away – 11/9 Bulls – Home – 11/12 Celtics – Away – 11/15 Wizards – Home – 11/17 Trail Blazers – Away – 11/18 Kings – Away – 11/20 Warriors – Away – 11/22 Bulls – Away – 11/25 Mavericks – Home – 11/27 Cavaliers – Away – 11/29 Cavaliers – Home –

